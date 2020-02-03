You’d think a dominant performance against a team that reached the Super Rugby semifinals for the last three years would satisfy the Stormers‚ but it would appear it didn’t entirely.

Their thorough 27-0 vanquishing of the Hurricanes was achieved with a degree of ease but they were not as clinical as they could have been against the 2016 champions.

The Bulls visit Newlands next Saturday and Stormers coach John Dobson does not want to see his team fall dormant on the scoreboard like they did in the middle third of their clash against the Hurricanes.

The Stormers‚ though‚ were hugely impressive in the primary phases and generally in the collisions but they want to be more ruthless against a Bulls team that is seeking even greater improvement following their opening round loss to the Sharks.

“We butchered two or three line-outs in their 22‚ we knocked the ball on in the pick and go on their line.

"I was pleased with our dominance but I’m not sure we were as clinical as we would like‚” reflected coach Dobson.

Vice-captain Steven Kitshoff held a similar debrief.

“It felt very dominant. When we got our maul going and we got our scums going the snowball effect of dominance just came through.

"That put us on the front foot with our carries and defensive patterns. It felt like a dominant performance. On Monday we will fix those small things‚ try building and get some consistency going in our game.”

What aided the Stormers’ cause immeasurably was the steel brought by their Springbok contingent.

There had been concerns about their match sharpness following a lengthy post Rugby World Cup lay-off but they were soon allayed.

“I haven’t been worried about them‚” assured the amiable Dobson.

“They have been exceptional. They bought in completely into the campaign and they want to win a Super Rugby trophy here. Obviously game time is an issue but they will get better and better.”

While the forwards were outstanding it was behind the pack that scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies delivered a dynamic performance.

He teased and tormented the Hurricanes defence.

“Herschel was outstanding and I thought Jamie Roberts was brilliant‚” said Dobson about their Welsh midfield recruit.

“He kept things calm and his defence was exceptional. The last time one of the most attacking teams in the tournament scored zero points is remarkable.

“Other than us not scoring in the second half things went to plan‚” said Dobson.