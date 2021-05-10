Rugby

‘I hope we’re making you proud’ — Siya Kolisi’s emotional Mother’s Day message to his late mom

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
10 May 2021 - 08:07
Siya Kolisi's message had many in tears.
Image: Supplied

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi has paid an emotional tribute to his late mother, Phakama, sharing his prayer that he and his family are making her proud.

Kolisi lost his mother when he was a teenager, later adopting his siblings after her death.

He penned a heartfelt note on social media over the weekend, sharing how much he missed her.

“We miss you! I miss you! I feel for my siblings who never got to spend as much time as I did with you, especially my sister. I love telling her all about you but it still doesn’t do you justice.”

He said one of his hopes was that he and his family were making Phakama happy and proud.

“I love you. I hope we are making you happy and proud. Your smile and sense of humour always lit up the room. Your love and kindness just filled up my heart.

“I’ll never forget when you used to parade me around when I had my school uniform and telling everyone unmntanam ufunda etown and uyakhumsha. I love you always, Phakama. Happy Mother’s Day,” he wrote.

His message had many in tears.

Siya’s wife Rachel also paid tribute to her late mother-in-law.

“What a woman,” she wrote.

Actress Nandi Madida said Siya’s mother would be proud of her son.

“Brother, she’s definitely proud of the person you have become,” she wrote.

Siya also posted a loved-up message to Rachel, gushing about her kindness and love for her family.

“We love you every day no matter what mood you are in. Your love, care and kindness is always consistent. We are because you are. Happy Mother’s Day,” he wrote.

