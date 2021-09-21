Springboks looking to refresh Rugby Championship campaign against the All Blacks

Springbok assistant coach Deon Davids says the defence will be in the spotlight when they face the rampant All Blacks in the Rugby Championship in Townsville on Saturday.

The Boks missed 40 tackles in the two successive defeats to Australia in the Gold Coast and Brisbane recently, which led to the South Africans relinquishing their top spot on the World Rugby rankings,

While the Boks are still smarting from those defeats at the hands of the Wallabies, the All Blacks are on a four-match winning run after two wins each over Australia and Argentina to maintain their position at the top of the Rugby Championship.

“You have to look objectively at in terms of when and where the tackles were made and why they happened,” said Davids when asked to explain how they are going to improve their backline.

“Obviously we always look at whether it was system error, we always assess if it was a technical error or whether it was just lack of effort. Sometimes in games it also happens that you lose a player to a yellow card and that also puts a bit of pressure on the system.

“At this point in time we are looking at ourselves in depth and I think there is an understanding in terms of what we can do better, and we also understand the threat that the All Blacks will bring. It is important as a team to ensure that from a system and individual perspective, we are on par to put up a better performance in this game.”