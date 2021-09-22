Rugby

Hearing clears Wiese, but he’s already sidelined for Boks vs All Blacks

Bok loose forward escapes further sanction for his dangerous ruck clean out

Liam Del Carme Sports reporter
22 September 2021 - 10:26 By Liam Del Carme
Springbok loose forward Jasper Wiese has escaped further sanction.
Image: Tertius Pickard/Gallo Images

Springbok loose forward Jasper Wiese escaped further sanction for the dangerous ruck clean-out that saw him yellow-carded in the weekend's 30-17 defeat to Australia in Brisbane.

A Sanzaar judicial hearing on Tuesday ruled that the citing commissioner was incorrect in his assessment that Wiese's actions posed a high degree of danger for the Australian player.

The decision will come as cold comfort for the burly loose forward who was left out of the Springbok team for Saturday's 100th Test against the All Blacks in Townsville.

The Bok team announcement preceded his hearing.

For reasons not in our control, it could only happen tonight [Tuesday]. So he was not up for selection,” explained Bok coach Jacques Nienaber.

The coach said citing cases are usually dealt with within a predetermined time frame but in this instance the hearing could not be held on Monday as was originally intended.

The knock-on effect was that the Boks could not include Wiese in their team for Saturday, as they would run the risk of then having to withdraw him had the panel felt further sanction was appropriate.

In the end they opted to include Kwagga Smith in the starting team with Franco Mostert dropping to the substitutes, while also doing away with the Bomb Squad in Wiese's absence on the bench. It meant the Boks had the scope to include three backs on the bench rather than two, in Herschel Jantjies, namesake Elton, and Frans Steyn.

