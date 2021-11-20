England snatch last-gasp victory by a point against Boks at Twickenham

And so it proved a bridge too far. The Springboks, hoping to go undefeated for the first time on an end-of-year tour since 2013, came up short against an old and redoubtable adversary.

England beat the Springboks 27-26 in an error-ridden, absorbing and often tempestuous affair at Twickenham on Saturday.

Odd as it may seem, the team that was three tries to the good, in this case England, were hanging on by their fingernails for much of the second half. They lost their grip but regained it through a last-minute Marcus Smith penalty to seal victory.

The Springboks took control but they did not make good on all their dominance after the break. Instead Maro Itoje, Smith, Freddie Steward and Ben Youngs stood tall as coach Eddie Jones will feel immense pride in masterminding a win over the much-favoured Boks.

Jones, England's Aussie coach who has guided two teams to World Cup silver medals, knows a thing or two about rolling with the punches and he wasn't short of some bellicose talk ahead of the clash. Perhaps in an attempt to rouse his relatively inexperienced forwards he suggested the Springboks have the shared view that the England pack is their team's soft underbelly.

There had been no such suggestion from the Boks apart from captain Siya Kolisi saying after the 2019 World Cup final that they knew how to beat England.

Jones though is an adroit puppet master. He is one of the most adept operators at getting the pulses racing in his team, while getting under the skin of the opposition.

England certainly were fired up. It were they looked bold and fearless against opponents that looked burdened by what they brought into the game.

The visitors will rue sloppy set pieces in the first half, while questionable tactics and poor goal-kicking conspired against them in the second.

Despite the errors though, the match, for sheer tension, lived up to the hype. This game was almost as eagerly-anticipated as the one that led up to their last meeting in the Japan 2019 final.

On this occasion the Springboks, for their last match in a desperately trying year, had to report for duty at the game's self-appointed HQ, seemingly to confirm their champion credentials all over again.