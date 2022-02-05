Lions unable to stop Jake White's raging Bulls

The Bulls went to another crucial win, 21-13 against the Lions at Loftus on Saturday, as they continue to tidy up the mess they created for themselves at the beginning of the United Rugby Championship (URC).

The Bulls managed only one win over Cardiff before the tournament was severely disrupted by the emergence of the omicron variant in December forcing the rescheduling of fixtures.

Jake White’s men are yet to hit the high gears in terms of performance but they did enough to comfortably beat the struggling Lions on Saturday and move away from the bottom half of the table.

The Bulls went to back-to-back victories over the Lions in this Jukskei derby, having beaten them 34-10 last weekend at Ellis Park where they outscored them by three tries to one.

In his match, the Bulls completely dominated the Lions as they once again scored three tries from the efforts of Marcel Coetzee, Johan Grobbelaar and Kurt-Lee Arendse.

The other highlight for the Bulls was the performance of the peerless flyhalf Morné Steyn, who was spot on with the boot to find the middle of the poles with his three conversions and instrumental in directing traffic.

The Lions, who looked lethargic for most of the match, only managed two penalties from Tiaan Swanepoel and a late consolation try by Ruben Schoeman.

The Lions will have to significantly improve their work as they welcome the Stormers in Johannesburg next weekend where they will be looking to stop the bleeding.

The Bulls, on the other hand, will be looking to continue with their upwards trajectory against the Sharks, who will travel to Loftus with Springbok stars Siya Kolisi, Thomas du Toit, Makazole Mapimpi, Sbu Nkosi and Lukhanyo Am on Saturday.

The Lions went into the lead an early through two penalties scored by Swanepoel.