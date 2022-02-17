Rugby

New Zealand Rugby, players agree to sell stake to Silver Lake

17 February 2022 - 10:43 By Reuters
New Zealand Rugby CEO Mark Robinson says the clubs will need a more understanding of the proposals.
CEREMONIAL New Zealand Rugby CEO Mark Robinson says the clubs will need a more understanding of the proposals.
Image: REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

New Zealand Rugby (NZR) and the players union have struck an in-principle agreement to sell a minority stake in NZR's commercial business to US private equity firm Silver Lake for NZ$200 million ($133.54 million).

The deal, which values NZR's commercial assets at NZ$3.5 billion ($2.34 billion), will see Silver Lake take 5.71%-8.58% of a new entity called "NZR CommercialCo" following an additional co-investment offered to New Zealand institutions later in the year.

It gives Silver Lake a smaller stake compared with the NZ$387.5 million offered for 12.5% last April, which was ultimately rejected by the players union.

NZR will have less money to plough into the game's development, even with a co-investment of up to NZD $100 million by institutions.

The deal will still need to be ratified by a majority of New Zealand's 26 provincial rugby unions, which stand to receive reduced distributions compared with the previous agreement.

"They'll have questions, they'll want to understand the proposal more," NZR boss Mark Robinson told reporters on Thursday.

"We would like it to be a really clean, clear majority and (then) we know we've got a really strong mandate to get into this."

NZR will retain full control over rugby as well as the commercial strategy, it said in a joint statement with the New Zealand Rugby Players Association (NZRPA) and Silver Lake.

The NZRPA will have a seat on NZR CommercialCo's board, which will have an independent chair and directors, the statement said.

Silver Lake, NZR and the NZRPA will also form an entity called "Global Rugby Opportunities" (GRO) to invest in "global rugby and rugby-related technology businesses" outside New Zealand.

NZR and NZRPA will take a 15% share of GRO's profits in return for "their contribution of sports expertise, know-how and relationships".

Though New Zealand's national men's All Blacks team are a global brand and commercial powerhouse, provincial rugby has drained NZR's coffers in recent years and been hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Robinson said the Silver Lake deal guaranteed an immediate injection of NZ$37 million to invest in the game at all levels.

"We've talked a lot about the fact that we need to get the game on more of a sustainable footing," he said.

"Initially, hopefully it can shore up the financial resilience of our stakeholders and members." 

MORE:

Super Rugby AU club Western Force release unvaccinated Sitaleki Timani

The Western Force have released lock Sitaleki Timani, who is not vaccinated against Covid-19, by mutual agreement due to the state government's ...
Sport
22 hours ago

Stormers head to Stellenbosch for crucial Zebre Parma clash

The Stormers' United Rugby Championship (URC) match against Zebre Parma on Sunday March 13 has been moved to the Danie Craven Stadium in Stellenbosch.
Sport
19 hours ago

Bulls boxing clever with ex-world champion Sebastiaan Rothmann to get players in shape

The Bulls strength and conditioning team at Loftus are using boxing as a tool to help injured players during rehabilitation with the help of former ...
Sport
22 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Sundowns taking extended squad to their Champions League base in Egypt Soccer
  2. Leslie Sedibe’s case suing Safa and Fifa dismissed from Constitutional Court Soccer
  3. Why Mhango might prove impossible to ignore when Pirates face co-coach ... Soccer
  4. David vs Goliath as amateurs Mathaithai draw Sundowns, holders Gallants to host ... Soccer
  5. Disappointed Dolly after cup exit: 'I came to Chiefs because I wanted to win ... Soccer

Latest Videos

'The state of our economy keeps me awake': Ramaphosa answers media ...
Energy in SA: Cape Town begins 300 MW independent power push to avoid ...