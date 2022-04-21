Stormers will miss Deon Fourie's fire and fortitude

Deon Fourie's absence will come as a huge blow to a Stormers hoping to secure a seventh straight win at home in the United Rugby Championship (URC) against Glasgow Warriors on Friday.

Fourie has not sufficiently recovered from what has been described a minor leg injury and will sit this out.

The combative loose forward and former hooker has become a vital cog in the Stormers' armoury. He may not strike one as an obvious hero but Fourie, a resourcefully dogged flank, has helped bring balance to the Stormers' game.

Momentum breaker

In attack he pops up in places you'd least expect but it is his ability to stunt the opposition's momentum, especially the timing of his steals at the breakdown that makes him such an asset. In fact, he boasts the tournament's highest number of turnovers with 20.

What the Stormers may lose, especially when they are on the back foot, they will partly gain in his replacement Junior Pokomela's industry in attack.