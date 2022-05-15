Rugby
SA teams divided on salary cap
The well heeled franchises want it lifted, while those with cap in hand disagree
15 May 2022 - 00:00
SA’s four United Rugby Championship (URC) franchises have differing views on the salary cap they are supposed to uphold but a divide between the haves and have nots is also starting to emerge...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.