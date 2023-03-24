Garry Ringrose and Hugo Keenan will continue to follow the graduated return-to-play protocols, while Johnny Sexton underwent a scan on a groin injury picked up in Saturday's victory over England.
Jamie Osborne is also set for a spell on the sidelines after he sustained a knee ligament injury in Leinster's victory over Edinburgh two weeks ago.
The pack remains unchanged from the win in the Scottish capital. Michael Milne, John McKee and Michael Ala’alatoa retain their places in the front row.
Ross Molony is partnered by Jason Jenkins in the second row, with captain Rhys Ruddock, Scott Penny and Max Deegan retaining their places in the back row.
Stormers — Clayton Blommetjies; Suleiman Hartzenberg, Dan du Plessis, Damian Willemse, Seabelo Senatla; Manie Libbok, Paul de Wet; Hacjivah Dayimani, Ben-Jason Dixon, Deon Fourie; Marvin Orie, Ruben van Heerden; Frans Malherbe, Joseph Dweba, Steven Kitshoff (captain). Substitutes: JJ Kotze, Brok Harris, Neethling Fouche, Ernst van Rhyn, Willie Engelbrecht, Marcel Theunissen; Herschel Jantjies, Jean-Luc du Plessis.
Stormers deploy their heavyweights for Leinster
Top-of-the-table clash sees return of Bok props
Image: Ashley Vlotman (Gallo Images)
As perhaps befits the occasion, the Stormers will deploy an all-Springbok front row for their top of the table United Rugby Championship (URC) clash with Leinster in Dublin on Friday.
Heavyweights Steven Kitshoff and Frans Malherbe will lead the scrum line either side of Joseph Dweba, while another Bok, Marvin Orie, slots into the second row to provide the defending champions some valuable grunt up front against the runaway leaders.
Though the Stormers can't catch Leinster, who are 12 points clear on 71, they can solidify their hold on second place, with Ulster looming five points back.
Damian Willemse, another returnee, will slot into midfield next to Dan du Plessis, while Paul de Wet partners Manie Libbok at halfback.
No 8 Hacjivah Dayimani also returns and will partner Deon Fourie and Ben-Jason Dixon in the back row.
Sharks look to their Springboks as they chase URC playoffs spot
The Stormers have opted for a six/two split on their bench, with Herschel Jantjies and Jean-Luc du Plessis their only designated backline substitutes. Dayimani can of course cover there if the need arises.
Naturally, head coach John Dobson was thrilled to have some of his heavy hitters back for this clash.
“It is great to have these Boks back in the mix this week and we are looking forward to seeing what they bring in what will be a tough game away from home,” he said.
“It has been some time since some of these players featured for us, so hopefully the game time will stand them all in good stead as we head towards the end of the season.”
Leinster, meanwhile, are without some key personnel that helped Ireland surge to a Grand Slam last weekend.
MARK KEOHANE | Stormers opt to take the high road against Leinster in Dublin
