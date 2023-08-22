Rugby

Etzebeth wants Bok pedal to the metal

A fast start needed against the All Blacks who got away early in their last clash

22 August 2023 - 17:00
Liam Del Carme Sports reporter
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Eben Etzebeth of South Africa during the 2015 Rugby World Cup Pool B match against the United States.
Eben Etzebeth of South Africa during the 2015 Rugby World Cup Pool B match against the United States.
Image: Steve Haag (Gallo Images)

They may be more than 18,000km away from the scene of the crimes they committed against the All Blacks in the Rugby Championship last month but the baggage of that defeat has followed the Springboks to London.

The World Champions play the All Blacks at Twickenham in their last Rugby World Cup warm-up match on Friday and like the arrivals carousel, their shortcomings from that game in Auckland is a recurring theme.

Lock Eben Etzebeth could not but point to it when asked of areas of improvement needed from the last game.

“They came with a massive start out of the blocks,” said Etzebeth about the All Blacks’ Blitzkrieg start in which they scored two converted tries and a penalty.

“We are preparing this week to get that quick start. In the first 20 minutes they definitely were better than us.”

Perhaps, ironically, the All Blacks have a similar objective after they were stuck in neutral after kickoff in their second Bledisloe Cup game against Australia in Dunedin.

The way we started against Aussie, if we give that to South Africa it will be a long day at the office. They pose a massive threat around their physicality at the breakdown,” All Blacks loose forward Ardie Savea told the media in London.

On that score the Boks will seek accuracy in restarts and their exit strategies. The All Blacks are ruthless when they turn over possession in such areas of promise.

Asked about specific areas the Boks need to improve from the match in Auckland, Etzebeth said all the pillars of their game need reinforcing.

“All aspects really. We pride ourselves on our set-piece, our defence and we want to have a good kicking game and have good attacking play as well. We need nice teamwork.”

Though the All Blacks hit a trough last year, that almost cost head coach Ian Foster his job, Etzebeth contends they have emerged from that downturn.

“Last year maybe there were one or two games where they weren’t at their best. All the good teams in the world go through a one or two-game dip.

“I always think they will come back because they are one of the better teams in world. It is great to see them doing well,” explained the seasoned second rower.

At the last World Cup the All Blacks went into the tournament as defending champions. It is a mantle they wore well until they came unstuck in the semifinal against England.

Though the Boks now have that honour, Etzebeth does not believe the team is burdened by going into this year’s tournament as defending champions. He stressed the point the Boks set out to win the last World Cup, and they have now done the same.

“That is our plan for this year. Some people say there is more pressure on us, I don’t know if that is the case. Each team just wants it really badly.

“I don’t think they care about us, they just want to win the World Cup. Did we put pressure on ourselves, of course we did. We want to walk away with the trophy at the end of October.

“This World Cup will probably be one of the most competitive World Cups there’s ever been. So many teams are putting up their hands to go on and win the World Cup this year.”

READ MORE

Rugby World Cup pool C | Australia, Wales to fight it out for first place

The clash between Australia and Wales on September 24 is set to decide the pool winners but Fiji will aim to throw a spanner in the works.
Sport
8 hours ago

Bok selections against All Blacks may bring more posers

Springbok head coach Jacques Nienaber and his selectors will have some tantalising Rugby World Cup selection options available to them if things go ...
Sport
7 hours ago

Canan Moodie moved to centre for Springboks against All Blacks

Canan Moodie will play a first Test at centre and there is another start for returning captain Siya Kolisi as Springboks coach Jacques Nienaber named ...
Sport
1 day ago

Boks’ wonder wing with jet feet Moodie fires warning at All Blacks

Springbok wonder wing Canan Moodie fired an ominous incoming try alert to the All Blacks ahead of Friday’s blockbuster World Cup warm-up showdown at ...
Sport
1 day ago

Stars of the Rugby World Cup | Will Skelton, modern-day Aussie giant

At the Rugby World Cup (RWC) in France, a relatively young Australia will be led by monster of a lock Will Skelton, one of world rugby’s modern-day ...
Sport
5 days ago

Rugby World Cup pool B | Boks, Ireland headline ‘pool of death’

Pool B is arguably the “group of death” at the 2023 Rugby World Cup.
Sport
1 week ago

Stars of the Rugby World Cup | Ireland's Johnny Sexton set for last dance

Having played a crucial role in helping Ireland reign supreme in the 2023 Six Nations Championship, Irish veteran flyhalf Johnny Sexton will be key ...
Sport
1 week ago

Rugby World Cup pool A | Epic tussle between hosts France and All Blacks

Hosts France, who are the bookmakers’ favourites to claim the Webb Ellis Cup, and three-time World Cup winners New Zealand headline the Rugby World ...
Sport
2 weeks ago

Stars of the Rugby World Cup | Antoine Dupont, master scrumhalf

Antoine Dupont, widely regarded as the world’s best scrumhalf owing to his masterful all-round game, will aim to lead his nation to World Cup glory ...
Sport
2 weeks ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Marione Fourie floats into 100m hurldes semifinals in Budapest Sport
  2. CSA forges new era for women's sport with professional domestic league Sport
  3. Lebo Mothiba named in Bafana squad, three Kaizer Chiefs players make cut Soccer
  4. ‘Cheeseboy’ Mokoena on picking up the pieces after tragic loss of his wife Soccer
  5. Bok selections against All Blacks may bring more posers Rugby

Latest Videos

Bystanders attempt to stop criminal who robs woman outside busy Durban cafe
BRICS opening speech by Patel: 'Africa no longer just a raw materials supplier'