Etzebeth wants Bok pedal to the metal
A fast start needed against the All Blacks who got away early in their last clash
Image: Steve Haag (Gallo Images)
They may be more than 18,000km away from the scene of the crimes they committed against the All Blacks in the Rugby Championship last month but the baggage of that defeat has followed the Springboks to London.
The World Champions play the All Blacks at Twickenham in their last Rugby World Cup warm-up match on Friday and like the arrivals carousel, their shortcomings from that game in Auckland is a recurring theme.
Lock Eben Etzebeth could not but point to it when asked of areas of improvement needed from the last game.
“They came with a massive start out of the blocks,” said Etzebeth about the All Blacks’ Blitzkrieg start in which they scored two converted tries and a penalty.
“We are preparing this week to get that quick start. In the first 20 minutes they definitely were better than us.”
Perhaps, ironically, the All Blacks have a similar objective after they were stuck in neutral after kickoff in their second Bledisloe Cup game against Australia in Dunedin.
“The way we started against Aussie, if we give that to South Africa it will be a long day at the office. They pose a massive threat around their physicality at the breakdown,” All Blacks loose forward Ardie Savea told the media in London.
On that score the Boks will seek accuracy in restarts and their exit strategies. The All Blacks are ruthless when they turn over possession in such areas of promise.
Asked about specific areas the Boks need to improve from the match in Auckland, Etzebeth said all the pillars of their game need reinforcing.
“All aspects really. We pride ourselves on our set-piece, our defence and we want to have a good kicking game and have good attacking play as well. We need nice teamwork.”
Though the All Blacks hit a trough last year, that almost cost head coach Ian Foster his job, Etzebeth contends they have emerged from that downturn.
“Last year maybe there were one or two games where they weren’t at their best. All the good teams in the world go through a one or two-game dip.
“I always think they will come back because they are one of the better teams in world. It is great to see them doing well,” explained the seasoned second rower.
At the last World Cup the All Blacks went into the tournament as defending champions. It is a mantle they wore well until they came unstuck in the semifinal against England.
Though the Boks now have that honour, Etzebeth does not believe the team is burdened by going into this year’s tournament as defending champions. He stressed the point the Boks set out to win the last World Cup, and they have now done the same.
“That is our plan for this year. Some people say there is more pressure on us, I don’t know if that is the case. Each team just wants it really badly.
“I don’t think they care about us, they just want to win the World Cup. Did we put pressure on ourselves, of course we did. We want to walk away with the trophy at the end of October.
“This World Cup will probably be one of the most competitive World Cups there’s ever been. So many teams are putting up their hands to go on and win the World Cup this year.”
