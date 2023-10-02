Springboks call up Lukhanyo Am as replacement for Mapimpi

The Springboks have called up outside centre Lukhanyo Am as an injury replacement for wing Makazole Mapimpi, adding the 2019 World Cup-winner to their squad for the current tournament in France, officials confirmed on Monday.

Mapimpi was ruled out of the remainder of the tournament with a facial fracture sustained in the 49-18 victory over Tonga on Sunday that took the Springboks to the brink of a quarterfinal place.

Am is a key creative player for the side but was suffering a knee injury when the squad was announced on August 8. Head coach Jacques Nienaber said at the time Am could be called on later should they need a replacement.