Rugby

Springboks call up Lukhanyo Am as replacement for Mapimpi

02 October 2023 - 15:40 By Nick Said
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Lukhanyo Am has been called into the Springbok squad at the Rugby World Cup.
Lukhanyo Am has been called into the Springbok squad at the Rugby World Cup.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

The Springboks have called up outside centre Lukhanyo Am as an injury replacement for wing Makazole Mapimpi, adding the 2019 World Cup-winner to their squad for the current tournament in France, officials confirmed on Monday.

Mapimpi was ruled out of the remainder of the tournament with a facial fracture sustained in the 49-18 victory over Tonga on Sunday that took the Springboks to the brink of a quarterfinal place.

Am is a key creative player for the side but was suffering a knee injury when the squad was announced on August 8. Head coach Jacques Nienaber said at the time Am could be called on later should they need a replacement.

Boks’ Makazole Mapimpi out of the World Cup

It was anticipated but news of Makazole Mapimpi's exit from the Rugby World Cup still had a jarring effect on Monday.
Sport
5 hours ago

He is the second medical switch for the Boks after hooker Malcolm Marx was ruled out with a knee problem, allowing Handré Pollard to return to the squad. Pollard played his first minutes against Tonga.

Jesse Kriel was the only specialist outside centre in the squad before Am’s return, though young Canan Moodie has been covering the number 13 and 14 jerseys at the tournament.

South Africa will earn a quarterfinal place unless Scotland beat Ireland by 21 points or more and the latter get a bonus point for four tries when the teams meet in Paris on Saturday.

The Springboks have completed their pool B matches and should they reach the knockout stages will next be in action on either October 14 or 15. 

Reuters

MORE:

RUGBY WORLD CUP | All the news and action

The 2023 Rugby World Cup in France kicks off on September 8 with the pool A match between the hosts and the All Blacks at Stade de France in ...
Sport
4 weeks ago

RUGBY WORLD CUP | All the pools, fixtures and results

All the 2023 Rugby World Cup pools, results and fixtures.
Sport
1 month ago

Long string of permutations could decide Boks’ pool B fate

The permutations for those hoping to qualify for the quarterfinals of the Rugby World Cup are vast and varied — and despite their 49-18 win over ...
Sport
4 hours ago

Pollard the chef as Boks bash win at the meat-grinder against Tonga

The Springboks knew this was a job for the meat-grinder, not the sushi chef's blade.
Sport
19 hours ago

BLOW BY BLOW | Boks beat tough Tonga in Marseille

Catch all the live action as the Springboks meet Tonga in their final Rugby World Cup pool B game at Stade Vélodrome in Marseille.
Sport
23 hours ago

Siya Kolisi takes milestone of leading Boks for 50th match in his stride

Siya Kolisi's storied existence enters a new chapter when he captains the Springboks for a 50th time against Tonga on Sunday.
Sport
3 days ago

LIAM DEL CARME | Bok captain didn’t reach the 50-match milestone on charm alone

Jacques Nienaber confirms Siya Kolisi would not have captained the Boks 50 times if he hadn’t performed at a high level so consistently
Sport
3 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Latest

  1. Netball SA boss says a South African will replace Plummer as Proteas coach Sport
  2. Springboks call up Lukhanyo Am as replacement for Mapimpi Rugby
  3. Boks’ Makazole Mapimpi out of the World Cup Rugby
  4. Long string of permutations could decide Boks’ pool B fate Rugby
  5. ‘I coach because I have a licence and have earned it’: Gavin Hunt’s daughter ... Sport

Latest Videos

Aerial water bombing begins to battle Richards Bay blaze
uMngeni mayor Chris Pappas addresses corruption allegations by ANCYL