Pollard the chef as Boks bash win at the meat-grinder against Tonga

Scotland can upset the apple cart if they beat Ireland and both teams walk away from their match in Paris with a bonus point. Points difference will first come into play.

First things first though.

On Sunday night on another spectacular occasion inside Marseille's Stade Velodrome the Boks had to gradually draw the sting from Tonga, not just by doing a pummelling job in the primary phases, but by diminishing their appetite as ball carriers.

Sure the prematch talk was about a bonus point and points difference but there were times the Bok defence proved a showstopper, Tonga's blockbuster captain Ben Tameifuna included. Just when it looked, however, that the Boks were in overdrive Tonga found a late wind as the game got looser. The Boks conceded points they may later regret.

Of course much of the prematch talk was dominated by flyhalf Handré Pollard's second coming. He came, he kicked four from four, and in the 50th minute he was called to rest.

Pollard looked like Pollard and that is all that mattered. When he departed the scene he had just kicked his fourth conversion, his job was done and a fair amount of angst would have departed the Bok fan base.

While the Boks ticked most of the appropriate boxes in the battle for primary possession against Ireland, they did seek greater precision at the breakdown. Duane Vermeulen's third appearance in the Bok No 7 jersey brought a slightly different dimension and the Boks by and large had the be better of the battle on the deck.