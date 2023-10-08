Argentina down Japan in Nantes thriller to reach last eight

A clinical hat-trick from winger Mateo Carreras helped hoist Argentina into the World Cup quarterfinals with a 39-27 victory over Japan in a winner-takes-all pool D shoot-out at Stade de la Beaujoire on Sunday.

Argentina's Santiago Chocobares scored a try after 67 seconds but that served only as an appetiser for a thrilling contest between two well-matched teams playing for the right to take on Wales in the last eight in Marseille next Saturday.

Emiliano Boffelli also crossed for a try and contributed nine points from the kicking tee for Argentina as the twice World Cup semifinalists returned to the knockout stages after missing out in 2019.

“It's been so competitive, everyone's fighting for their lives,” said a relieved Pumas coach Michael Cheika.

“We gave them a few easy entries back into the game but you look on the positive and if we can turn that around next week, maybe we'll be a chance.”