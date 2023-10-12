England set to drop Ford, start Smith at fullback in Fiji quarterfinal

England coach Steve Borthwick looks set to make radical changes for Sunday's World Cup quarterfinal against Fiji by dropping George Ford and starting Marcus Smith at fullback, strengthening his midfield defence and injecting some energy into the attack.

Borthwick names his team on Friday but British media said on Thursday that Ford, man of the match in the first two games when Owen Farrell was suspended, will be jettisoned, with the captain reclaiming the flyhalf berth.

Smith, a flyhalf for Harlequins, has looked England's most dangerous player in France, either off the bench or when he started against Chile and, after a poor attacking display against Samoa last weekend, it appears that Borthwick has decided to give him another start.

That would be tough on Freddie Steward, one of England's most consistent performers in recent years and who started 28 successive tests until being rested against Chile.

However, while his defence and aerial skills are superior to Smith's, Steward has shown little in attack — though he is far from alone there.