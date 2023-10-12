Ireland have shed inferiority complex, says Farrell ahead of All Blacks showdown

Andy Farrell concedes Ireland have suffered from an inferiority complex in the past but believes his team are ready to embrace the challenge of being the best in the world.

On Saturday, the top-ranked Irish face a major challenge to those ambitions in the World Cup quarterfinals when they take on three-time world champions New Zealand, long the benchmark for Test rugby teams.

Ireland came into the 2019 World Cup ranked number one in the world but were hammered 46-14 by the All Blacks in the quarterfinals to retain their unenviable record of never having won a knockout game at the global tournament.

“I suppose an inferiority complex is what's happened in the past as far as getting to world number one and thinking that we're going to fall off a cliff, because this shouldn't be happening to Ireland,” the coach said on Wednesday.

“But I think what we've learnt to do is throw ourselves into big challenges and try to meet them head on, and embrace that. We don't want to be second-best, we want to be first-best.”