All Blacks make two changes for semi, Argentina bring in Bertranou
Winger Mark Telea returned to The All Blacks’ starting line-up for Friday’s World Cup semifinal against Argentina at Stade de France after being left out of the team last weekend for disciplinary reasons.
He was one of two changes announced by coach Ian Foster to the line-up that outlasted Ireland 28-24 in last Saturday’s dramatic quarterfinal clash in Paris, with veteran lock Sam Whitelock the other as he is back in the second row alongside his regular Crusaders partner Scott Barrett.
Telea was left out of the quarterfinal line-up for a breach of team protocol, which New Zealand media said was after missing a team curfew.
His replacement last Saturday was Leicester Fainga’anuku, who despite scoring a crucial early try against the Irish drops out of the match day squad.
Whitelock’s return means Brodie Retallick, who has 107 caps, moves to the bench.
There is also a tweak among the replacements at backup hooker with Samisoni Taukei’aho chosen ahead of the experienced Dane Coles, who retires after the tournament in France.
The All Blacks will qualify for a fifth World Cup final if they beat Argentina, whom they have lost to twice in the last three years.
Argentina made a single change to their match day squad for the semifinal as scrumhalf Gonzalo Bertranou returns to the side in the place of Tomas Cubelli.
Coach Michael Cheika has kept faith with the rest of the starting team and bench that defeated Wales 29-17 in their quarterfinal in Marseille, including another start for Santiago Carreras at flyhalf.
The side will be captained by hooker Julian Montoya having won their last four games in a row since an opening defeat by England, a feat they have not achieved since the 2015 World Cup.
He makes up a front row that also includes props Thomas Gallo, who has beaten more defenders than any other forward in this year’s tournament, and Francisco Gomez Kodela.
Guido Petti and Tomas Lavanini are the lock pairing, while the powerful back row contains number eight Facundo Isa, earning a 50th cap, and flankers Juan Martin Gonzalez and Marcos Kremer.
Juan Cruz Mallia is at fullback, Mateo Carreras and Emiliano Boffelli on the wings, and the centre-pairing contains Santiago Chocobares and Lucio Cinti.
“New Zealand have always been an example in rugby, a benchmark,” Cheika said. “They make you think of high-level skills in a really open game but there are always threats in the line-out, mauls and rucks.
“Us playing in a semifinal is rare and we want to have no regrets.”
Veteran hooker Agustin Creevy, who has been involved in many a battle with the All Blacks down the years, is on the bench along with experienced flyhalf Nicolas Sanchez, who has scored the second-most points of any Test player against New Zealand (151).
Creevy will be aged 38 years and 219 days on Friday and become the oldest player to feature in a World Cup semifinal, surpassing South Africa’s Victor Matfield who was 38 years and 166 days against the All Blacks in 2015.
Argentina are seeking a first World Cup final appearance from their third semifinal but have won only two of their previous 36 Tests against New Zealand, though those wins have come since 2020.
New Zealand XV: 15-Beauden Barrett, 14-Will Jordan, 13-Rieko Ioane, 12-Jordie Barrett, 11-Mark Tele’a, 10-Richie Mo’unga, 9-Aaron Smith, 8-Ardie Savea, 7-Sam Cane (capt.), 6-Shannon Frizell, 5-Scott Barrett, 4-Sam Whitelock, 3-Tyrel Lomax, 2-Codie Taylor, 1-Ethan de Groot. Replacements: 16-Samisoni Taukei’aho, 17-Tamaiti Williams, 18-Fletcher Newell, 19-Brodie Retallick, 20-Dalton Papalii, 21-Finlay Christie, 22-Damian McKenzie, 23-Anton Lienert-Brown.
Argentina team: 15-Juan Cruz Mallia, 14-Emiliano Boffelli, 13-Lucio Cinti, 12-Santiago Chocobares, 11-Mateo Carreras, 10-Santiago Carreras, 9-Gonzalo Bertranou, 8-Facundo Isa, 7-Marcos Kremer, 6-Juan Martin Gonzalez, 5-Tomas Lavanini, 4-Guido Petti, 3-Francisco Gomez Kodela, 2-Julian Montoya (captain), 1-Thomas Gallo. Replacements: 16-Agustin Creevy, 17-Joel Sclavi, 18-Eduardo Bello, 19-Matias Alemanno, 20-Rodrigo Bruni, 21-Lautaro Bazan Velez, 22-Nicolas Sanchez, 23-Matias Moroni.