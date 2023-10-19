All Blacks make two changes for semi, Argentina bring in Bertranou

Winger Mark Telea returned to The All Blacks’ starting line-up for Friday’s World Cup semifinal against Argentina at Stade de France after being left out of the team last weekend for disciplinary reasons.

He was one of two changes announced by coach Ian Foster to the line-up that outlasted Ireland 28-24 in last Saturday’s dramatic quarterfinal clash in Paris, with veteran lock Sam Whitelock the other as he is back in the second row alongside his regular Crusaders partner Scott Barrett.

Telea was left out of the quarterfinal line-up for a breach of team protocol, which New Zealand media said was after missing a team curfew.

His replacement last Saturday was Leicester Fainga’anuku, who despite scoring a crucial early try against the Irish drops out of the match day squad.

Whitelock’s return means Brodie Retallick, who has 107 caps, moves to the bench.