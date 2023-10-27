Rugby

Big in Japan: as Boks face 2023 final, a look back at coverage of their 2019 win

27 October 2023 - 13:11
Marc Strydom Digital Sports Editor
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
President Cyril Ramaphosa and Springbok captain Siya Kolisi lift the Webb Ellis trophy after beating England in the 2019 Rugby World Cup final in Yokohama Stadium in Japan.
President Cyril Ramaphosa and Springbok captain Siya Kolisi lift the Webb Ellis trophy after beating England in the 2019 Rugby World Cup final in Yokohama Stadium in Japan.
Image: Springboks/Twitter

Four years ago, give or take a few days, on November 2 2019, second-half tries by Makazole Mapimpi and Cheslin Kolbe took the Rugby World Cup final away from England as the Springboks ran out 32-12 winners at Yokohama Stadium.

Siya Kolisi, the first black Springbok Test captain, lifted the trophy — the third World Cup title for South Africa.

As Kolisi — named in the loose forwards for Saturday’s 2023 final at Stade de France in Paris (9pm) by coach Jacques Nienaber on Thursday — prepares to lead the Boks out for the dream final against the All Blacks, TimesLIVE looks back at the coverage of South Africa’s last final four years ago.

In 2023 England flank Tom Curry's allegation that Bongi Mbonambi used a racial slur against him in the Boks' semifinal win has dominated many of the headlines.

Mbonambi has been cleared by World Rugby for Saturday's final.

In 2019 Eben Etzebeth's inclusion in Rassie Erasmus' squad despite an ongoing assault charge was the Boks' go-to controversial topic of the moment. 

Etzebeth and cousin Emile were charged with assault after an incident outside a nightclub in Langebaan in the Western Cape.

After the World Cup, the case fizzled out in November 2021 when acting Western Cape director of public prosecutions Nicolette Bell determined there were “no prospects of a successful prosecution”.

In the week before the 2019 final Totalsports announced it was removing posters of Etzebeth from its stores.

There was much speculation on the makeup of Erasmus' team for the final. He quickly and brazenly declared he would make only one change.

Liam Del Carme — in Japan, covering the tournament for Arena Holdings then, and covering his sixth World Cup in France in 2023 (see his 2023 coverage here) — wrote: “A week ago‚ when England coach Eddie Jones and his team made the same hotel their temporary home‚ many wondered whether he was shooting straight with comments about how the pressure is on the All Blacks as well as his assertion that the New Zealand media were fans with keyboards.

“The question now is whether Rassie Erasmus potentially has lines blurred about the makeup of his match-day squad‚ as well as the tactics the Boks are most likely to employ in Saturday’s final.

“Erasmus had made it clear, apart from the reintroduction of wing Cheslin Kolbe, that he was likely to stick to the same players that did duty in the semifinal.”

Much of the build-up to the 2019 final was centred on Kolisi.

His teammates lauded the “kid from Zwide” who became a Bok captain.

Kolisi's dad, Fezakele, took his first trip out of the country to watch the final.

Erasmus admitted he was initially naive about the significance of installing Kolisi as the first black Test captain.

In the Eastern Cape township of Zwide, KwaGqalane’s tavern came alive on the morning of the 2019 final. At the tavern where Kolisi watched the Boks' last win in the tournament in 2007, revellers prepared to celebrate a local hero's attempt at another trophy.

Erasmus kept to his word of making one change to his team.

“Thoroughly emboldened by his players’ performances‚ confident Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus reassembled the men he believes fit for purpose to pluck England’s petals in Saturday’s Rugby World Cup final,” Liam Del Carme wrote.

Tendai “Beast” Mtawarira, who has since retired, was a big part of the Springbok team's success in Japan, as another prop, Ox Nche, has been in 2023 in France.

At Yokohama Stadium the score was 12-6 to South Africa after a tense first half.

Two Handré Pollard penalties in the second half made it 18-12 before Mapimpi's try in the 66th minute and Kolbe's eight minutes later secured the Boks' victory.

READ MORE

Bongi Mbonambi cleared to play in World Cup final

Bongi Mbonambi is off the hook. World Rugby announced early on Thursday its investigation into the allegation that Mbonambi had used a racial slur ...
Sport
1 day ago

For the highest peak, Boks opt for sure-footedness of most experienced

Sport played on the highest peaks demands competitors deal with agony as they do with ecstasy.
Sport
1 day ago

Bok coach Nienaber has Pollard, De Klerk at half-back for World Cup final

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber made only two changes to his starting team for Saturday’s 2023 Rugby World Cup final against the All Blacks, ...
Sport
1 day ago

All Blacks’ Band of Brothers ready to face up to Boks’ Bomb Squad

New Zealand have named their response to South Africa’s Bomb Squad in Saturday’s Rugby World Cup final ‘Easy Company’ as the All Blacks take ...
Sport
3 days ago

It’s a scrum out there: what the stats tell us about Boks v All Blacks final

The Boks have been less efficient at the ruck, an area in which New Zealand have excelled
Sport
2 days ago

WATCH | Springboks' World Cup final squad announcement

Springboks coach Jacques Nienaber is announcing his squad for the 2023 Rugby World Cup final.
Sport
1 day ago

Willie le Roux reflects on semifinal post-match fracas against England

More accustomed to drawing defenders before delivering the final pass, Bok fullback Willie le Roux on Wednesday tried to draw the sting from another ...
Sport
2 days ago

Sunak asks World Rugby to look at it carefully: how the UK press is covering Mbonambi

Even UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has weighed in on allegations of a racial slur by Springbok hooker Bongi Mbonambi against England flank Tom Curry ...
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Orlando Pirates fall 15 points behind Sundowns after draw with Polokwane City Soccer
  2. Maharaj smacks the winning runs as Proteas survive tense affair against Pakistan Cricket
  3. 'Play your hearts out!': Ramaphosa wishes the Springboks well ahead of final Politics
  4. At last, the climax is upon us ... now we wait to see who'll come out on top Rugby
  5. Sharks coach Plumtree warns against unrealistic expectations as Aphiwe Dyantyi ... Rugby

Latest Videos

'Elizabedi' & RG Snyman randomly run into singing Springbok fans in Paris
Death toll expected to rise in Maine shooting as police hunt for 'person of ...