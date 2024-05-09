Rugby

Stormers beef up with reinforcements to battle Dragons

09 May 2024 - 15:25
Liam Del Carme Sports reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Angelo Davids returns to the Stormers' XV for their United Rugby Championship clash against the Dragons in Newport on Friday.
Angelo Davids returns to the Stormers' XV for their United Rugby Championship clash against the Dragons in Newport on Friday.
Image: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

The Stormers will unleash some of their fit-again reinforcements in Friday's United Rugby Championship clash against the Dragons in Newport.

Perhaps predictably, wing Angelo Davids, loose head prop Sti Sithole and utility back Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu are all restored to the match-day 23 at Rodney Parade.

All three players' return is timely with Davids coming back amid dwindling stocks on the wing, Sithole alleviates the workload of the men who have soldiered on amid a loosehead crisis, while Feinberg-Mngomezulu's return should provide the Stormers' attack with another gear late in the game.

Davids will have Suleiman Hartzenberg on the other wing, allowing Wandisile Simelane to partner Dan du Plessis in midfield.

Sithole is part of a powerful front row with Frans Malherbe and Joseph Dweba.

Feinberg-Mngomezulu will make his return off the bench that also features fellow backliners Stefan Ungerer and Jean-Luc du Plessis.

Apart from Sithole, the other change in the pack sees Willie Engelbrecht included on the side of the scrum.

Stormers director of rugby John Dobson has been talking up the significance of the game and has continued that theme. The Stormers, after all, have to win their three remaining matches to keep the heat on the top four.

There is little room for error as the play-offs get closer and having had all of last week to prepare we are determined to give our best on Friday night.

We know Rodney Parade is a tough place to play, so it will require a big effort to get the result we need,” he said.

Stormers team to play the Dragons - Warrick Gelant; Suleiman Hartzenberg, Wandisile Simelane, Dan du Plessis, Angelo Davids; Manie Libbok, Herschel Jantjies; Evan Roos, Ben-Jason Dixon, Willie Engelbrecht; Ruben van Heerden, Salmaan Moerat (captain); Frans Malherbe, Joseph Dweba, Sti Sithole. Substitutes: Andre-Hugo Venter, Brok Harris, Neethling Fouche, Adre Smith, Hacjivah Dayimani; Stefan Ungerer, Jean-Luc du Plessis, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu.

READ MORE

Stormers’ loosehead count improves before Wales and Ireland tour

Though still missing key personnel, the Stormers will be buoyed by the return of Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Sti Sithole, Angelo Davids and Kwenzo ...
Sport
2 days ago

Lions wary of URC strugglers Cardiff

The last time Cardiff won a game in the United Rugby Championship, Santa was still covered in chimney dust.
Sport
1 day ago

Junior Boks go slip slidin’ away in U-20 Rugby Championship

Set-piece implosion in the second half, ill discipline and soft moments in defence cost the Junior Springboks as they crashed to a 24-19 defeat to ...
Sport
2 days ago

Springboks, SA Rugby steal the show at SA Sports Awards at Sun City

South African Rugby stole the show at the 17th South African Sports Awards held Sun City in North West on Sunday as it walked away with seven ...
Sport
3 days ago

Coach John Plumtree lauds Sharks’ character

It was a victory to savour for the Sharks as their grit and determination paid off in their nail-biting 32-31 Challenge Cup semifinal win over ...
Sport
4 days ago

Boks have Oz rugby puzzle to solve

There is something brewing in Australian rugby. The Wallabies, in Australia, more than the All Blacks, is where South Africa’s focus must be for the ...
Sport
4 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Ten-man Mamelodi Sundowns outplay Arrows but settle for a point Soccer
  2. WATCH | ‘He was special, unique’: Ex-Sundowns stars remember ‘Goldfingers’ Soccer
  3. Koutroulis wants promoted Magesi to make an immediate impact in the PSL Soccer
  4. Pirates beat Chippa to put pressure on Stellenbosch in battle to be bridesmaid Soccer
  5. Comeback kings Real Madrid stun Bayern to reach Champions League final Soccer

Latest Videos

'Infrastructure is key to Africa's future': Harith CEO Tshepo Mahloele & actor ...
CCTV captures moment George building collapses, panic ensues