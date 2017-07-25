Stuart Baxter to hand over Bafana Bafana coaching reins to Thabo Senong

Stuart Baxter will no longer be coaching the national team for the African Nations Championship‚ handing over that task to his assistant Thabo Senong.

The South African Football Association (Safa) have decided that Baxter cannot afford the time to be involved in the two-legged tie against Zambia next month that will decide a place at next January’s finals in Kenya.

South Africa will host the first leg of the final round qualifier on Saturday‚ August 12 and play the return match in Zambia one week later.

The dates conflict with the kick off of the new Premier Soccer League season and Safa will have to again beg for players to put together a team.