Pirates conspicuous by their absence after confirmation of MTN 8 quarterfinal matches

31 July 2017 - 16:49 By Ofentse Ratsie
Bernard Morrison and George Maluleka during the Carling Black Label Champion Cup match between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium on July 29, 2017 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Orlando Pirates were conspicuous by their absence when the Premier Soccer League (PSL) announced the logistics of the 2017 edition of the MTN8 competition on Monday.

Pirates finished outside the top eight for the first time in the PSL era in May and their name was missing when the dates‚ times and venues of this year's season-opening tournament were announced.

PSL and MTN8 champions Bidvest Wits will get the ball rolling when they face Lamontville Golden Arrows in the first quarterfinal match at the Bidvest Stadium on August 11.

Sport
Wits won the trophy after their emphatic 3-0 victory over Mamelodi Sundowns at the Mbombela Stadium last year.

This was the first time coach Gavin Hunt's ‘Clever Boys’ won the trophy.

Two quarterfinal fixtures are scheduled for August 12 and Benni McCarthy's Cape Town City‚ who reached the semis last year‚ will take on MTN8 newcomers Polokwane City at the Cape Town Stadium.

In the other game on the day‚ Kaizer Chiefs will host SuperSport United at Moses Mabhida in Durban.

Sport
One fixture is scheduled for August 13 and Sundowns will entertain Maritzburg United

Ticket prices will vary from R40 to R60.

Friday August 11

BidVest Wits vs Golden Arrows at BidVest Stadium (8pm)

Saturday August 12

Cape Town City vs Polokwane City at Cape Town Stadium (3pm)

Kaizer Chiefs vs Supersport United at Moses Mabhida Stadium (8:15pm)

Sunday AUGUST 13 Mamelodi Sundowns vs Maritzburg United at Lucas Moripe Stadium (3pm) 

 

