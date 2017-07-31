Pirates conspicuous by their absence after confirmation of MTN 8 quarterfinal matches

Orlando Pirates were conspicuous by their absence when the Premier Soccer League (PSL) announced the logistics of the 2017 edition of the MTN8 competition on Monday.

Pirates finished outside the top eight for the first time in the PSL era in May and their name was missing when the dates‚ times and venues of this year's season-opening tournament were announced.

PSL and MTN8 champions Bidvest Wits will get the ball rolling when they face Lamontville Golden Arrows in the first quarterfinal match at the Bidvest Stadium on August 11.