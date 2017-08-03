Soccer

Oupa Manyisa joins Mamelodi Sundowns from Orlando Pirates

03 August 2017 - 14:18 By Tiisetso Malepa
Mamelodi Sundowns captain Hlompho Kekana (L) and his Orlando Pirates counterpart Oupa Manyisa.
Image: Gallo Images

Oupa Manyisa has joined rivals Mamelodi Sundowns from Orlando Pirates on a three-year deal‚ club chairman Irvin Khoza announced on Thursday.

Khoza made the shock announcement during a hastily convened press conference where the club also unveiled their new head coach Milutin Sredojević.

Manyisa spent nine years at Pirates having joined in 2008 and made 270 appearances for the club‚ scoring 27 goals.

 - TimesLIVE

