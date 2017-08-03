Oupa Manyisa joins Mamelodi Sundowns from Orlando Pirates
03 August 2017 - 14:18
Oupa Manyisa has joined rivals Mamelodi Sundowns from Orlando Pirates on a three-year deal‚ club chairman Irvin Khoza announced on Thursday.
Dr Khoza: "Oupa Manyisa will be joining Sundowns. He has an unbelievable record with Pirates"— Orlando Pirates FC (@Orlando_Pirates) August 3, 2017
Khoza made the shock announcement during a hastily convened press conference where the club also unveiled their new head coach Milutin Sredojević.
Dr Khoza: "Oupa Manyisa leaves to Sundowns as a highly decorated Orlando Pirates player"— Orlando Pirates FC (@Orlando_Pirates) August 3, 2017
Manyisa spent nine years at Pirates having joined in 2008 and made 270 appearances for the club‚ scoring 27 goals.
- TimesLIVE
Website launch special All Sunday Times articles
free to read for a
limited period! SIGN UP
free to read for a
limited period! SIGN UP