Few South African football supporters will believe the efforts of insiders close to Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic to downplay furious speculation of the Serbian coach returning to Orlando Pirates.

People close to Sredojevic were on Wednesday at pains to remove him from speculation linking the coach to Pirates.

The man who ended a dire 2016-17 season as Pirates’ head coach‚ Kjell Jonevret‚ resigned on Wednesday‚ the club announced on their official website.

Insiders close to Sredojevic told TimesLIVE that Egyptian giants Zamalek are leading the race for the Serbian’s signature.

The link to Zamalek is not new‚ having emerged five days ago. However subsequent reports‚ quoting sources in Egypt‚ were that Sredojevic had turned down Zamalek’s offer.

Adding to the intrigue‚ Sredojevic Tweeted on Monday: “Those spreading rumours about me already signing are wrong I still didn't sign anything but ready to fly tonight to new destination to sign.”