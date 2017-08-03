Siyanda Xulu has been given the opportunity to reignite his career at Maritzburg United and will be looking to put behind him his two-year nightmare stay at Kaizer Chiefs.

The 25-year-old centre-back has signed a three-year contract with the KwaZulu-Natal Premier Soccer League club‚ returning to his home province after years in Gauteng and in the Russian Premier League.

Xulu made just 10 appearances in two seasons at Chiefs‚ and just one in the 2016/17 campaign‚ prompting the club to release him at the end of the campaign.

The two parties engaged in a battle over his severance package‚ but that has now been settled and he has been handed his clearance to continue his career at Maritzburg.