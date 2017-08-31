Sifiso Myeni is being loaned for a season to SuperSport United.

Phakamani Mahlambi‚ as had been speculated earlier on Thursday’s deadline day of the transfer window‚ will not be loaned by Wits to Mamelodi Sundowns.

However there remains a “very interesting” offer on the table for the tearaway 19-year-old forward to move overseas that is not bound by the PSL’s transfer window‚ TimesLIVE has learnt.

SA Under-23 international Mahlambi has been linked to Al Ahly‚ where the Egyptian transfer window ends on September 14‚ in two weeks’ time.

Wits CEO Jose Ferreira and SuperSport official Dominic Busschau arrived at the PSL offices at 8pm to conclude the Myeni loan deal.

The winger was signed by Wits from Orlando Pirates at the start of last season‚ playing 19 league games in 2016-17.