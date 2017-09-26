Gavin Hunt has admitted that some shocking officiating has taken place in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) this season.

Bidvest Wits' coach‚ though‚ resisted saying he has personal issues with the officiating.

Speaking after his side’s first victory of the season as Wits edged Orlando Pirates 1-0 on Saturday night at Bidvest Stadium‚ it was small wonder Hunt was cautious asked about some of the refereeing howlers in the PSL early this season.

Coaches are regularly fined by the league for utterances aimed at the officials.

Hunt‚ though‚ admitted that some of the decisions are making life difficult for coaches.

“It’s not good‚ hey. And it’s not me. I mean‚ I’m pretty OK‚” Wits’ coach said.

“But what you saw on Friday night‚ and what you saw in Pirates against Cape Town City‚ things like that – I just think there are a lot of decisions being made not to award goals.

“You know‚ and I just feel that the game is (about goals). Anyway – I don’t want to get too involved. It’s always difficult.”

Two contentious refereeing decisions recently have stood out‚ both involving Cape Town City.

In a 1-0 defeat against Orlando Pirates at FNB Stadium a week ago City striker Lehlohonolo Majoro scrambled in a goal out of goalkeeper Wayne Sandilands’s hands‚ who did not have control of the ball.

Referee Khulasande Qongqo blew for a foul.

That decision at least had some semblance of normality to it‚ even if it seemed incorrect.

Refs can blow when there is any contact with a goalkeeper.

However‚ on Friday night City’s home game against Polokwane City degenerated into a farce.

Late in the game linesman Patrick Jafta flagged Majoro offside in an easy scoring position‚ failing to see Polokwane defender Thapelo Tshilo on his own goal-line.

Majoro pointed this out to referee Cedric Muvhali himself‚ then scored.

Muvhali over-ruled the goal‚ then changed his mind and allowed it to stand.

Then‚ harassed by the Polokwane players in a long stoppage‚ the ref changed his mind again.

In a protracted stoppage time Muvhali seemingly tried to rectify the earlier blunder awarding a dubious penalty for hand-ball‚ which Majoro put away for a 1-0 win.

There was another contentious decision in Wits’ victory against Pirates‚ Bucs striker Thamsanqa Gabuza clattering Phumlani Ntshangase down‚ and appearing to connect with his arm to the Clever Boys defender’s head.

Ntshangase needed treatment at the break‚ and returned to action‚ but Wits were incensed at just a yellow card being handed out.

“He [Ntshangase] is fine. I mean he was knocked out cold there.

"But obviously they did whatever they did and he came back on‚” Hunt said afterwards.

- TimesLIVE