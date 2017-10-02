Soccer

Itumeleng Khune to captain Bafana Bafana against Burkina Faso if he is fit

02 October 2017 - 13:33 By Mninawa Ntloko
Itumeleng Khune G/K of Kaizer Chiefs during the Absa Premiership match between Kaizer Chiefs and Baroka FC at Moses Mabhida Stadium on September 30, 2017 in Durban, South Africa.
Image: Steve Haag/Gallo Images
Image: Steve Haag/Gallo Images

Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter is hopeful that Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune will shrug off a shoulder injury and recover in time to lead the national team in Saturday’s 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Burkina Faso.

Injured captain Thulani Hlatshwayo has been withdrawn from the squad and Baxter is hopeful that Khune will take over the armband in the must-win encounter. Hlathswayo's place was taken be Motjeka Madisha from Mamelodi Sundowns.

‘‘Itu (Khune) will be captain (on Saturday) if he is fit‚” Baxter said.

‘‘But I will make reservations there because we have got a list (of injuries). So yeah‚ we hope it’s Itu.”

A hopeful Baxter said he did not think that the injury was serious enough to keep the inspirational goalkeeper out of the World Cup qualifier.

‘‘Itu‚ to a lesser extent‚ has also got a shoulder injury.

"But that one we can manage‚ I think.”

 - TimesLIVE

