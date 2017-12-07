Pirates star Foster's brace inspires Amajita to Cosafa Cup triumph
Orlando Pirates striker Lyle Foster came off the bench to score a second-half brace that saw Amajita edge Mauritius 2-0 in their opening game of the 2017 Under-20 Cosafa Cup at Nkana Stadium in Kitwe‚ Zambia on Thursday.
Seventeen-year-old striking prospect Foster was brought on by coach Thabo Senong with the scores goalless at half time in the second match played in Group B.
He made a big impact‚ scoring two beautiful goals‚ the first in the 73rd minute‚ then adding a second five minutes into optional added time.
The winners of the three four-team groups and one best runner-up progress to the semifinals.
South Africa’s Under-20s‚ finalists last year where they lost 2-1 against Zambia‚ have been drawn with guest team Egypt‚ Mozambique and Mauritius in this year’s competition.
Amajita meet Mozambique next‚ on Saturday. Egypt beat Mozambique 1-0 in the Group B opener on Wednesday.
