Soccer

Pirates star Foster's brace inspires Amajita to Cosafa Cup triumph

07 December 2017 - 17:27 By Marc Strydom
Lyle Foster of Orlando Pirates during the Absa Premiership match between Orlando Pirates and Cape Town City FC at FNB Stadium on September 19, 2017 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Lyle Foster of Orlando Pirates during the Absa Premiership match between Orlando Pirates and Cape Town City FC at FNB Stadium on September 19, 2017 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

Orlando Pirates striker Lyle Foster came off the bench to score a second-half brace that saw Amajita edge Mauritius 2-0 in their opening game of the 2017 Under-20 Cosafa Cup at Nkana Stadium in Kitwe‚ Zambia on Thursday.

Seventeen-year-old striking prospect Foster was brought on by coach Thabo Senong with the scores goalless at half time in the second match played in Group B.

He made a big impact‚ scoring two beautiful goals‚ the first in the 73rd minute‚ then adding a second five minutes into optional added time.

The winners of the three four-team groups and one best runner-up progress to the semifinals.

South Africa’s Under-20s‚ finalists last year where they lost 2-1 against Zambia‚ have been drawn with guest team Egypt‚ Mozambique and Mauritius in this year’s competition.

Amajita meet Mozambique next‚ on Saturday. Egypt beat Mozambique 1-0 in the Group B opener on Wednesday.

READ MORE:

Arsenal boss Wenger insists key Arsenal trio will not be sold in January

Arsenal will not sell striker Olivier Giroud, midfielder Jack Wilshere and winger Theo Walcott in the January transfer window despite their lack of ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Relieved Maritzburg coach Fadlu Davids now turns attention to Baroka

Maritzburg United coach Fadlu Davids praised the character of his charges after their 4-2 Absa Premiership victory away to Cape Town City in Durban ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Gavin Hunt gearing for his 750th match as a coach in SA football

Coach Gavin Hunt will reach a notable milestone when he leads his Bidvest Wits side in their league clash away at Polokwane City on Saturday‚ a ...
Sport
4 hours ago

Date changes offer relief to PSL clubs competing in CAF competitions

A change in the dates for the 2018 African club competitions mean that South African clubs reaching the group phase will be spared having to give up ...
Sport
4 hours ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Sports Ministry confirms dates into FNB Stadium stampede and Sascoc commissions ... Sport
  2. Embattled Komphela blames ailing Chiefs' poor form on social media Soccer
  3. Dale Steyn happy as the day is long‚ with eyes on two prizes Cricket
  4. Blitzboks at full strength for Cape Town Sevens leg  Rugby
  5. MotoGP, Man United and Mike Tyson: 5 winning sports doccies on Showmax Sport

Latest Videos

Caroline and Josh II: Back on the road
California wildfires rage on, threatening LA neighbourhoods

Related articles

  1. Arsenal boss Wenger insists key Arsenal trio will not be sold in January Soccer
  2. Relieved Maritzburg coach Fadlu Davids now turns attention to Baroka  Soccer
  3. Gavin Hunt gearing for his 750th match as a coach in SA football Soccer
  4. Date changes offer relief to PSL clubs competing in CAF competitions Soccer
  5. George Maluleka pays tribute to Dumi Masilela: 'How I wish you were here' TshisaLIVE
  6. United can deal with Pogba's Manchester derby absence, says Mata Soccer
  7. Baroka FC coach desperately trying to find the form that helped beat Chiefs Soccer
  8. Sundowns' star forward Percy Tau concedes his finishing could be better Soccer
  9. Wits' coach Hunt declines to offer real views on Pienaar and Claasen Soccer
  10. Ajax boss Efstathiou fires ominous warning to beleaguered coach Menzo Soccer
  11. Teboho Moloi finally lands Chippa United job but has so many questions Soccer
  12. Embattled Komphela blames ailing Chiefs' poor form on social media Soccer
  13. Why SuperSport United are a side with genuine title credentials Soccer
  14. Liverpool coach Klopp gets reward as 'Fab Four' smash Spartak for seven Soccer
  15. Guardiola unfazed by Manchester City's first defeat of the season Soccer
X