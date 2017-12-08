Soccer

Polokwane City host struggling Wits looking for first home win

Polokwane City players celebrates a victory during the 2017 Telkom Knockout football match between Orlando Pirates and Polokwane City at Orlando Stadium, Johannesburg on 04 November 2017.
Polokwane City host defending champions Bidvest Wits in Limpopo on Saturday‚ not only in search of the much needed three points‚ but also to get rid of an unwanted statistic.

As the league heads towards the halfway stage‚ City‚ together with Kaizer Chiefs‚ are the only two clubs who are yet to register a home win this season.

The meeting with Wits will be City’s eighth home game of the season.

They lost their seventh home match on Wednesday to fellow strugglers Platinum Stars and sit in 14th place‚ just one point above Wits and Ajax Cape Town‚ who are in the drop zone.

Coach Bernard Molekwa’s side have registered four home draws and three defeats while proving far better travellers by winning twice on the road.

Chiefs do not play at home until their last game of the year against Ajax on Saturday‚ December 16.

The game is in Durban where Chiefs have shifted some of their home fixtures in a lucrative deal with the eThekwini municipality.

To date‚ Chiefs have played six games either at Soccer City or the Moses Mabhida Stadium‚ drawing four and losing two.

They too‚ have far better away record.

In this campaign they have taken 12 points on the road and only lost away for the first time on Wednesday when Chippa United beat them 1-0 in at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth.

Ironically‚ last season Chiefs were the only club that did not lose any of their 15 home games in the league.

There are no more unbeaten sides left in the league this season after Golden Arrows became the last to lose a game.

But Arrows remain unbeaten at home while leaders Mamelodi Sundowns and SuperSport United have yet to lose away in the Absa Premiership this season.

