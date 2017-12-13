Champions Bidvest Wits will begin their 2018 African Champions League campaign with a trip to the holiday island of Mauritius while Mamelodi Sundowns have been given an easy route to the group phase.

Sundowns‚ in recognition of the fact they are the 2016 champions‚ have a bye in the first round and will meet either Rayon Sport from Rwanda or Lydia Ludic from Burundi to determine a group place.

It means they must get past just one team‚ from one of the two small east African countries‚ to qualify for the group phase in contrast to previous years where they had to try and get past the likes of TP Mazembe or Vita Club from the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Wits play Pamplemousse SC from Mauritius in the first round in February and if they get through will play either Primeiro Agosto of Angola or FC Platinum from Zimbabwe to determine a slot in the group phase‚ according to the draw released by the Confederation of African Football (Caf) on Wednesday.

Wits have never before qualified for the group phase but this past competition had the misfortune of having to get past Al Ahly of Egypt in the second round‚ which they came close to achieving.

In the African Confederation Cup‚ Cape Town City have been drawn against Young Buffaloes of Swaziland while SuperSport United‚ who were this year’s runners-up‚ have first round bye.

In the Confederation Cup‚ clubs must get through three knockout rounds before the group phase.

SuperSport‚ in the second round‚ meet either Petro Atletico of Angola or Master Security of Malawi and‚ if they get through that assignment‚ will have to wait for the draw for the third round‚ which sees club drop down from the Champions League.

Should Cape Town City get past their Swazi opponents‚ they play either Costa do Sol of Mozambique or Jwaneng Galaxy from Botswana.

Both competitions start on the weekend of February 9-11 with the return legs a week later.

Second round‚ first leg tie will be held on the weekend of March 9-11 and again the second legs will be played the followed weekend.