Soccer

SA clubs finally know their fate in next year's CAF competitions

13 December 2017 - 14:25 By Mark Gleeson
Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane celebrates with Patrice Motsepe during the CAF Super Cup match between Mamelodi Sundowns and TP Mazembe at Loftus Versfeld on February 18, 2017 in Pretoria. South Africa.
Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane celebrates with Patrice Motsepe during the CAF Super Cup match between Mamelodi Sundowns and TP Mazembe at Loftus Versfeld on February 18, 2017 in Pretoria. South Africa.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Champions Bidvest Wits will begin their 2018 African Champions League campaign with a trip to the holiday island of Mauritius while Mamelodi Sundowns have been given an easy route to the group phase.

Sundowns‚ in recognition of the fact they are the 2016 champions‚ have a bye in the first round and will meet either Rayon Sport from Rwanda or Lydia Ludic from Burundi to determine a group place.

It means they must get past just one team‚ from one of the two small east African countries‚ to qualify for the group phase in contrast to previous years where they had to try and get past the likes of TP Mazembe or Vita Club from the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Wits play Pamplemousse SC from Mauritius in the first round in February and if they get through will play either Primeiro Agosto of Angola or FC Platinum from Zimbabwe to determine a slot in the group phase‚ according to the draw released by the Confederation of African Football (Caf) on Wednesday.

Wits have never before qualified for the group phase but this past competition had the misfortune of having to get past Al Ahly of Egypt in the second round‚ which they came close to achieving.

In the African Confederation Cup‚ Cape Town City have been drawn against Young Buffaloes of Swaziland while SuperSport United‚ who were this year’s runners-up‚ have first round bye.

In the Confederation Cup‚ clubs must get through three knockout rounds before the group phase.

SuperSport‚ in the second round‚ meet either Petro Atletico of Angola or Master Security of Malawi and‚ if they get through that assignment‚ will have to wait for the draw for the third round‚ which sees club drop down from the Champions League.

Should Cape Town City get past their Swazi opponents‚ they play either Costa do Sol of Mozambique or Jwaneng Galaxy from Botswana.

Both competitions start on the weekend of February 9-11 with the return legs a week later.

Second round‚ first leg tie will be held on the weekend of March 9-11 and again the second legs will be played the followed weekend.

READ MORE:

PSL DC finally reaches verdict in long-running Loftus pitch invasion saga

A verdict has been reached by the Premier Soccer League’s disciplinary committee against Orlando Pirates for the club’s role in the pitch invasion ...
Sport
2 hours ago

Komphela braces himself for Molangoane's absence from Chiefs lineup

Kaizer Chiefs coach Steve Komphela has praised the role of his wingbacks this season but will have to come up with another plan for the weekend’s ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Teko Modise returns for Cape Town City

Cape Town City expect to have playmaker Teko Modise back for their Absa Premiership clash with AmaZulu at the Cape Town Stadium on Friday night ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Danny Jordaan to put his hand up for re-election as SAFA president

South African Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan will stand for re-election when his term of office comes to an end in March next ...
Sport
21 hours ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Cape Town City facing possibility of expulsion or relegation from PSL Soccer
  2. SA clubs finally know their fate in next year's CAF competitions Soccer
  3. Komphela braces himself for Molangoane's absence from Chiefs lineup Soccer
  4. Ashes to Ashes, England face similar WACA ordeal Sport
  5. MotoGP, Man United and Mike Tyson: 5 winning sports doccies on Showmax Sport

Latest Videos

Man assaults traffic officer for giving him a fine
‘I have forgiven myself’, says Jub Jub

Related articles

  1. PSL DC finally reaches verdict in long-running Loftus pitch invasion saga Soccer
  2. Komphela braces himself for Molangoane's absence from Chiefs lineup Soccer
  3. Teko Modise returns for Cape Town City Soccer
  4. Brazilians wary of the boys from Maritzburg Soccer
  5. Danny Jordaan to put his hand up for re-election as SAFA president Soccer
  6. Nhlakanipho Ntuli back in Holland to breathe life back into career Soccer
  7. Sundowns wary of Maritzburg forwards Rusike and Fileccia Soccer
  8. George Lebese to 'work through Christmas' to find form at Sundowns Soccer
  9. ‘SA should be proud of the PSL‚’ says Sundowns captain Hlompho Kekana Soccer
  10. Kaizer Chiefs need to beat Ajax Cape Town to avoid new low Soccer
  11. Baroka FC chairman backs battling coach Kgoloko Thobejane Soccer
  12. Louis van Gaal slams 'boring' Man United under Jose Mourinho Soccer
X