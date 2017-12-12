Soccer

‘SA should be proud of the PSL‚’ says Sundowns captain Hlompho Kekana

12 December 2017 - 14:08 By Marc Strydom
Hlompho Kekana of Mamelodi Sundowns during the Absa Premiership Player and Coach (Nov) and Goal (Oct) of the Month Announcement at PSL Offices on December 11, 2017 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Hlompho Kekana of Mamelodi Sundowns during the Absa Premiership Player and Coach (Nov) and Goal (Oct) of the Month Announcement at PSL Offices on December 11, 2017 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

Mamelodi Sundowns captain Hlompho Kekana has defended the standard of the Absa Premiership‚ which he says is more open in style of play than the Caf Champions League.

The PSL has had a nightmarishly sluggish start characterised by many draws‚ and many of them goalless.

Teams have been slow out of the blocks and the top of the league table makes for sorry reading.

Bafana Bafana defensive midfielder Kekana‚ though‚ has defended the standard of the league‚ saying the fact that no teams are guaranteed a win against each other is something to be proud of.

“I think if you look at the league‚ the only challenge we have is to score goals. But the brand of football that the teams are playing is very‚ very good‚” Kekana‚ captain of Downs’ 2016 Caf Champions League-winning team‚ said.

“And‚ if you check‚ nobody is guaranteed a win. So it says a lot about our league and that there is a lot where we are doing a good job.

“As players we always enjoy our games because you can see the competition is very high‚ and it’s very tough.

“Looking at the Champions League‚ which is very competitive‚ in comparison our league is [also] very tough and difficult.

“In the Champions League everyone plays percentage football where all you have to do is apply your mind to games. Unlike here where you are forced to play.

“That side they play mind games‚ and it’s a difficult thing to adjust to.

“But I think as South Africans we should be very proud of our league.”

As the league approaches halfway only two teams – Sundowns and SuperSport United‚ who are playing catch-up in fixtures due to continental campaigns – are still capable of reaching 30 points by midway.

Thirty is half of the mythical 60 points coaches aim for to win the championship.

Among the rest‚ second-placed Orlando Pirates are on 20 points from 14 games and can reach a maximum 23 by halfway.

Third-placed Kaizer Chiefs‚ fifth-placed Chippa United and sixth-placed Baroka FC are all on 19 points from 14 games.

Pirates briefly took the lead of the PSL on Wednesday after being held to a 1-1 draw at home by AmaZulu‚ which was the Buccaneers’ ninth game having enjoyed just one win.

READ MORE:

Kaizer Chiefs need to beat Ajax Cape Town to avoid new low

Kaizer Chiefs are on course for potentially their lowest points total at the halfway mark of the Absa Premiership in 11 seasons unless they get a ...
Sport
2 hours ago

Baroka FC chairman backs battling coach Kgoloko Thobejane

Baroka FC chairman Khurishi Mphahlele has thrown his support behind under-pressure coach Kgoloko Thobejane despite a recent run of poor results.
Sport
2 hours ago

Louis van Gaal slams 'boring' Man United under Jose Mourinho

Former Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal believes the club have become more boring under his successor Jose Mourinho, saying he would prefer ...
Sport
2 hours ago

Rampant Manchester City eye record against Swansea

Manchester City look unstoppable in their relentless surge towards the Premier League title, and only have lowly Swansea City standing in the way of ...
Sport
3 hours ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. George Lebese to 'work through Christmas' to find form at Sundowns Soccer
  2. Blitzbok Chris left high and Dry with ligament damage Rugby
  3. ‘SA should be proud of the PSL‚’ says Sundowns captain Hlompho Kekana Soccer
  4. Kaizer Chiefs need to beat Ajax Cape Town to avoid new low Soccer
  5. MotoGP, Man United and Mike Tyson: 5 winning sports doccies on Showmax Sport

Latest Videos

Man assaults traffic officer for giving him a fine
‘I have forgiven myself’, says Jub Jub

Related articles

  1. Kaizer Chiefs need to beat Ajax Cape Town to avoid new low Soccer
  2. Baroka FC chairman backs battling coach Kgoloko Thobejane Soccer
  3. Louis van Gaal slams 'boring' Man United under Jose Mourinho Soccer
  4. Rampant Manchester City eye record against Swansea Soccer
  5. Egypt star Mohamed Salah named BBC African player of the year Soccer
  6. Cape Town Stadium naming rights up for grabs South Africa
  7. Amajita beat Egypt to finish top of group B in the Cosafa U20 Champs Soccer
  8. How Platinum Stars' Bongi Ntuli played two PSL matches with a broken arm Soccer
  9. Manzini to undergo surgery on his shoulder in Johannesburg Soccer
  10. We have to end 2017 on a high‚ says Chiefs midfielder Tshabalala Soccer
  11. Moloi over the moon after winning maiden Coach of the Month award Soccer
  12. Real Madrid-PSG, Barca-Chelsea in Champions League last 16 Soccer
X