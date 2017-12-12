Mamelodi Sundowns captain Hlompho Kekana has defended the standard of the Absa Premiership‚ which he says is more open in style of play than the Caf Champions League.

The PSL has had a nightmarishly sluggish start characterised by many draws‚ and many of them goalless.

Teams have been slow out of the blocks and the top of the league table makes for sorry reading.

Bafana Bafana defensive midfielder Kekana‚ though‚ has defended the standard of the league‚ saying the fact that no teams are guaranteed a win against each other is something to be proud of.

“I think if you look at the league‚ the only challenge we have is to score goals. But the brand of football that the teams are playing is very‚ very good‚” Kekana‚ captain of Downs’ 2016 Caf Champions League-winning team‚ said.

“And‚ if you check‚ nobody is guaranteed a win. So it says a lot about our league and that there is a lot where we are doing a good job.

“As players we always enjoy our games because you can see the competition is very high‚ and it’s very tough.

“Looking at the Champions League‚ which is very competitive‚ in comparison our league is [also] very tough and difficult.

“In the Champions League everyone plays percentage football where all you have to do is apply your mind to games. Unlike here where you are forced to play.

“That side they play mind games‚ and it’s a difficult thing to adjust to.

“But I think as South Africans we should be very proud of our league.”

As the league approaches halfway only two teams – Sundowns and SuperSport United‚ who are playing catch-up in fixtures due to continental campaigns – are still capable of reaching 30 points by midway.

Thirty is half of the mythical 60 points coaches aim for to win the championship.

Among the rest‚ second-placed Orlando Pirates are on 20 points from 14 games and can reach a maximum 23 by halfway.

Third-placed Kaizer Chiefs‚ fifth-placed Chippa United and sixth-placed Baroka FC are all on 19 points from 14 games.

Pirates briefly took the lead of the PSL on Wednesday after being held to a 1-1 draw at home by AmaZulu‚ which was the Buccaneers’ ninth game having enjoyed just one win.