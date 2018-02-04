Soccer

Aubameyang promises more after goal-scoring Arsenal debut

04 February 2018 - 12:17 By Reuters
Arsenal's Gabonese striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (L) scores the team's fourth goal past Everton's English goalkeeper Jordan Pickfordduring the English Premier League football match between Arsenal and Everton at the Emirates Stadium in London on February 3, 2018.
Image: Ian KINGTON / IKIMAGES / AFP

Arsenal's new signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has fired a warning to their Premier League rivals saying he has much more to offer after scoring on his debut in the 5-1 win over Everton on Saturday.

Midfielder Aaron Ramsey scored a hat-trick while goals from striker Aubameyang and defender Laurent Koscielny sealed the win in a game that saw an attack-minded Arsenal flex their muscles in the first half.

"Is there more to come from me? I think so," Aubameyang, who struck 37 minutes into his first game for the club after signing from Borussia Dortmund last week, said after the match.

"We won the game in the first half and the second was a bit different. We are all happy today."

Arsenal remain sixth in the league, three points adrift of north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur, who visit Liverpool on Sunday. 

