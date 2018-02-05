Outspoken BidVest Wits coach Gavin Hunt says gifted Mamelodi Sundowns star Percy Tau’s picture would be splashed across the front page of South African newspapers if he was Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi and earning a living in Europe.

The forthright Hunt‚ who has never been one to mince his words‚ said Tau’s talents should have been given recognition and the fast-rising player deserved to be celebrated after he produced a champagne performance in Sundowns’ 1-0 win against Cape Town City at the weekend.

The winger picked up the ball close to the centre line‚ shrugged off the attentions of three defenders‚ waltzed his way into the area‚ cut through the City rearguard like a hot knife through butter‚ and then produced an audacious flick into the box that a grateful Khama Billiat met with a volley in the 48th minute to win the game for the Brazilian.

Hunt cooed his appreciation after a performance he described as ‘‘unbelievable”.

‘‘What Percy Tau did was unbelievable — I have never (see it) in my life.........‚” an impressed Hunt said.

‘‘If Messi did that it would be in the front pages.

‘‘What he did was unbelievable. To flick the ball up like that and flick it back inside..... I mean‚ jeez....

‘‘Unbelievable! I really think that he (Tau) is fantastic you know.”

Pitso Mosimane argued recently that Tau is a shoo-in for the Footballer of the Year award and if the player's performance against City at the weekend is anything to go by‚ it would be difficult for anyone to argue against the Sundowns coach's view.