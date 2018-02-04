Soccer

Pirates have more tricks up their sleeve‚ says coach Sredojevic

04 February 2018 - 16:50 By Marc Strydom
Orlando Pirates coach Milutin Sredojevic and his assistant Rhulani Mokwena.
Orlando Pirates coach Milutin Sredojevic and his assistant Rhulani Mokwena.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Orlando Pirates have more tricks up their sleeve to come‚ coach Milutin Sredojevic has said‚ after an innovative bit of sneakiness appeared to deceive Maritzburg United at a free-kick in Bucs’ 2-1 Absa Premiership win at Orlando Stadium on Saturday night.

On the half-hour Bucs won a free-kick 24 metres out just on the right.

Thabiso Kutumela superbly bent the ball to the right of the wall and into the top-right corner for a 1-0 lead.

Three Pirates players linking their arms shielded the ball‚ then took three steps back‚ appearing to catch Maritzburg unaware and leave United goalkeeper Richard Ofori unsighted.

Sredojevic said Bucs' assistant-coach Rulani Mokwena had played a role in the idea.

“There is nothing too much to explain. You know‚ this world is very creative‚” Sredojevic said‚ asked about the innovation.

“Some things you create yourself‚ some things you get from somewhere.

“I need to give credit here to coach Rhulani. We have seen something together and we were implementing it today.

“The first time we had a chance for this was against Free State Stars when we were close to scoring a goal in that way.

“Today it worked‚ and we are so proud of that. Because there is no bigger pride from people like us in football than when you do something in training and a mirror of your training comes to the match.

“It means expect from us so many more things. It’s a game – the point is to beat the opponents.

“What tricks you will use today‚ maybe next time will not. But I can assure you that the amount of tricks that we have is still not shown.

“Our supporters should expect so many more things.”

READ MORE:

Kaizer Chiefs coach Steve Komphela slams his defenders

With the league title slipping away from Kaizer Chiefs‚ coach Steve Komphela slammed his defenders and accused them of going "to sleep" after the 1-1 ...
Sport
5 hours ago

Kaizer Chiefs coach Steve Komphela defends Paez's poor display

Kaizer Chiefs coach Steve Komphela could be forced to start with Colombian striker Leonardo Castro and midfielder Siphelele Ntshangase after his side ...
Sport
5 hours ago

Aubameyang promises more after goal-scoring Arsenal debut

Arsenal's new signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has fired a warning to their Premier League rivals saying he has much more to offer after scoring on ...
Sport
6 hours ago

Pirates edge Maritzburg to move second

Orlando Pirates are not the finished product, as displayed by a nervous last period of Saturday night’s 2-1 Absa Premiership victory against ...
Sport
20 hours ago

Most read

  1. Norodien scores twice on his Stars debut in a six-goal thriller v Chippa Soccer
  2. Kaizer Chiefs coach Steve Komphela slams his defenders Soccer
  3. SA handed heavy and embarrassing nine wickets defeat by India  Cricket
  4. Wilco Louw blow for Stormers Rugby
  5. MotoGP, Man United and Mike Tyson: 5 winning sports doccies on Showmax Sport

Latest Videos

Farmers vs people: severe Cape drought forces tough choices
Siam Lee’s murder accused makes court appearance

Related articles

  1. Fall in platinum price 'forced Bafokeng to sell Stars' Soccer
  2. 'Football being played in the boardroom'‚ says Tendai Ndoro Soccer
  3. Outgoing Stars chairman says he's got nothing to hide amid Hawks investigations Soccer
  4. Platinum Stars sold for R22‚5 million to Johannesburg-based Rawat Petroleum Soccer
  5. A closer look at all the major moves after the PSL transfer deadline Soccer
  6. Why Ajax's decision to play Ndoro v Bucs could come back to haunt them Soccer
  7. We'll determine who'll win the league‚ says Hunt ahead of Chiefs showdown Soccer
  8. Ajax boss Efstathiou says Pirates tried to destabilize his club on Wednesday Soccer
  9. Pirates coach Sredojevich urges players to get over the Ajax hiding  Soccer
  10. Cape Town City sign former Kaizer Chiefs striker Soccer
X