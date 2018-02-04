Soccer

Sredojevic believes new Pirates signing Mulenga might be the best Zambian player right now

04 February 2018 - 16:36 By Marc Strydom
Augustine Kabaso Mulenga of Zambia during the 2018 CHAN quarter finals football game between Zambia and Sudan at the Grand stade Marrakech in Marrakech, Morocco on 27 January 2017.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Augustine Mulenga might be the best Zambian player right now‚ and will be an asset to Orlando Pirates‚ Buccaneers coach Milutin Sredojevic has said.

Big‚ hard-running forward Mulenga (28) was poached from Zanaco FC by Pirates ahead of interested clubs such as Al Ahly in Egypt‚ Wydad Casablanca in Morocco and teams in Europe.

Sredojevic said he had followed Mulenga’s career closely.

“I belong to those people on the continent who not only love African football but also witness how kids are growing on our continent‚” Bucs’ coach said.

“And I remember him when he was with Nkwazi FC‚ and have seen how he played in the Champions League with Zanaco.

“I have followed him‚ even when he has had the hardest thing in his life when Zambia played Nigeria in a World Cup qualifier.

"I don’t know whether you have read this – God forbid he lost a kid‚ a daughter.”

News of Mulenga losing his daughter came while he was playing in an away World Cup qualifier against Nigeria in Uyo in October last year‚ and the player was only told after the game.

Sredojevic continued: “He had many destinations to chose from. I know clubs in France wanted him‚ clubs in North Africa. But he chose to come to us.

“We are welcoming him in our family. And the Orlando Pirates football family has a very accommodative big space and big heart for everyone.

“And we expect that with the amount of talent shown in the last match where he played against Ivory Coast in Chan‚ that South African football lovers are looking to see something in that fashion.

“His arrival as the best player from Zambia at present is an asset to our (SA) football‚ and asset to us as a team. And we are looking that he will add value to the team.”

Mulenga scored three goals in four games for Zambia at the Chan (African Nations Championship) last month‚ including a brace against Ivory Coast that included a scorcher.

The forward had to return to Zambia from the Chan in Morocco to begin resolving his paperwork‚ and has not yet been available for Pirates.

