More women to come out about assault by Safa boss: Jennifer Ferguson

26 March 2018 - 11:33 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
Former ANC MP, singer and songwriter Jennifer Ferguson. File photo.
Former ANC MP, singer and songwriter Jennifer Ferguson. File photo.
Image: Terry Sheen

Musician and former MP Jennifer Ferguson has said more women will come forward about also being sexually violated by South African Football Association boss Danny Jordaan.

“More women will come out… They will be with me [during the rape trial]‚” Ferguson said on Radio 702 on Monday.

Ferguson opened a case of rape against Jordaan at the weekend.

She posted on Facebook on Sunday morning that she had made the decision “after many months of deep consideration‚ consultation and attempts to mediate according to principles of restorative justice as embodied by the Truth and Reconciliation process South Africa has followed”.

She said her decision to lay charges against Jordaan was not a whim. “It has not been an easy decision. We are aware of the serious journey we are embarking on.”

Ferguson told Radio 702 that when she opened the case at Parkview police station‚ the officer in charge initially refused to take her case. “The sergeant did not want to open the case. He asked me where my medical records were‚” she said.

She said she was also aware that the state will have to prove her case beyond reasonable doubt.

