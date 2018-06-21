Limpopo MEC assures Black Leopards fans that Thohoyandou Stadium will meet PSL standards

Limpopo MEC for sport Onicca Moloi has confirmed that they are working around the clock to ensure that Thohoyandou Stadium in Venda complies with the criteria placed on stadium safety and facilities and is ready to host newly promoted Black Leopards in the coming domestic Premiership season.

Leopards were promoted to the topflight via the play-offs last month and there were fears that the stadium would not be able to meet the Premier Soccer League's stringent criteria for hosting official matches.

Moloi inspected the venue on Thursday and said she was confident that the contractors would hand over the stadium on July 24 as agreed after a series of minor upgrades.