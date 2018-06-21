Soccer

Limpopo MEC assures Black Leopards fans that Thohoyandou Stadium will meet PSL standards

21 June 2018 - 17:00 By Mahlatse Mphahlele
Limpopo MEC for sport Onicca Moloi leads her entourage on the inspection of the Thohoyandou Stadium in the Vhembe Region as the provincial government goes ahead with its promise to help newly promoted Black Leopards refurbish the venue to meet the Premier Soccer League standards.
Limpopo MEC for sport Onicca Moloi leads her entourage on the inspection of the Thohoyandou Stadium in the Vhembe Region as the provincial government goes ahead with its promise to help newly promoted Black Leopards refurbish the venue to meet the Premier Soccer League standards.
Image: Onicca Moloi via Twitter

Limpopo MEC for sport Onicca Moloi has confirmed that they are working around the clock to ensure that Thohoyandou Stadium in Venda complies with the criteria placed on stadium safety and facilities and is ready to host newly promoted Black Leopards in the coming domestic Premiership season.

Leopards were promoted to the topflight via the play-offs last month and there were fears that the stadium would not be able to meet the Premier Soccer League's stringent criteria for hosting official matches.

Moloi inspected the venue on Thursday and said she was confident that the contractors would hand over the stadium on July 24 as agreed after a series of minor upgrades.

Limpopo MEC for sport Onicca Moloi leads her entourage on the inspection of the Thohoyandou Stadium in the Vhembe Region as the provincial government goes ahead with its promise to help newly promoted Black Leopards refurbish the venue to meet the Premier Soccer League standards.
Limpopo MEC for sport Onicca Moloi leads her entourage on the inspection of the Thohoyandou Stadium in the Vhembe Region as the provincial government goes ahead with its promise to help newly promoted Black Leopards refurbish the venue to meet the Premier Soccer League standards.
Image: Onicca Moloi via Twitter

“This is not a full blown upgrade‚ that will follow up at a later stage‚" she said.

"We are starting with the minor issues that have been identified by the PSL and I am confident that all work that is needed to be done will be completed on time.

“We have received a list of things that must be done from the PSL and this is the second week that contractors have been on site.

"They are working on improving the state of the pitch‚ ablution facilities‚ technical benches‚ turnstiles‚ pavement around the stadium‚ the hospitality and media areas.

"We have engaged the Department of Public Works to give us manpower and I am satisfied with progress that is being made so far‚” she said‚ adding that there are plans to further improve the stadium in the coming years.

Image: Onicca Moloi via Twitter

PSL senior official Professor Ronnie Schloss said there are certain areas that need improvement but he was confident that the stadium would meet all the the necessary requirements after work has been completed at the stadium.

“The floodlights have been installed and I believe that the provincial and local governments have gone to tender for the upgrading of the turnstiles for entrance and exit points.

"The last time I was there for a preliminary inspection‚ the pitch was playable but it will be improved which is the other thing that they are working on at the moment‚” said Schloss‚ adding that he will be returning to Venda for another round of inspections.

Image: Onicca Moloi via Twitter

“There is work that is continuing there at the stadium at the moment and I will be returning there in about three weeks time to see how far they have gone.

"I am confident that they will meet all the requirements because they have the backing of the provincial and local governments.”

Leopards are always guaranteed a full house at the stadium and locals were concerned that Thohoyandou Stadium would not meet the PSL's requirements and the club would be forced to take home matches to the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane.

READ MORE:

Thidiela wants newly promoted Leopards to start challenging for honours straight away

Ambitious Black Leopards boss David Thidiela wants to start challenging for honours straight away now that the newly promoted club is back in the ...
Sport
14 days ago

Will the PSL allow Black Leopards to play at Thohoyandou Stadium?

Thohoyandou Stadium might be the ‘slaughter house’ that could give newly promoted Black Leopards a massive advantage in the Absa Premiership next ...
Sport
15 days ago

Black Leopards win promotion to the Absa Premiership after win over Jomo Cosmos

A heaving Thohoyandou Stadium roared Black Leopards back into the Premier Soccer League for the first time in a half-decade with the Limpopo team's ...
Sport
22 days ago

Most read

  1. Limpopo MEC assures Black Leopards fans that Thohoyandou Stadium will meet PSL ... Soccer
  2. Christian Eriksen stunner cancelled out as Denmark held by Australia Soccer
  3. WORLD CUP DIARY: Nigeria’s players miss out on bonuses of around R125‚000 each Soccer
  4. Orlando Pirates continue to ring the changes with new arrival Soccer
  5. Ronaldo, AB de Villiers and cricket cheats: 10 sport documentaries to stream now Sport

Latest Videos

What we know about the new premier of the North West, Tebogo Job Mokgoro
Hit some balls with SA’s young golfing star: 8-year-old Traigh Pathon

Related articles

  1. Did Mexicans celebrating World Cup win cause an earthquake? Sci-Tech
  2. WORLD CUP DIARY: Senegal coach Cisse delighted to finally break Africa’s duck ... Soccer
  3. Senegal fans win the hearts of millions after cleaning up Russia World Cup ... Soccer
  4. 'Get pregnant by World Cup players and win burgers for life': Burger King sorry ... World
  5. Japan sink 10-man Colombia in historic World Cup win for Asia Soccer
  6. World Cup snacks: 5 easy recipes for mouthwatering chicken wings Food
X