Golden Arrows on the hunt for a striker and a pair of fullbacks
Lamontville Golden Arrows remain on the hunt for a striker and a pair of fullbacks as they prepare for the new Premier Soccer League season.
Coach Clinton Larsen has told TimesLIVE that those are the two major areas he is looking to strengthen ahead of the campaign‚ which will also include an MTN8 quarterfinal against Mamelodi Sundowns in early August.
“We have opted for continuity and do not expect major changes to our squad from last year‚ but are looking for a striker and left and right-sided fullbacks‚ and that is a process that is on-going‚” Larsen said.
It was recently reported that the club has Congolese striker Mike Dombo on trial.
He is currently plying his trade in Swaziland with Manzini Wanderers.
“We also have four players that will not be returning to the club‚ [defender] Lehlohonolo Nonyane‚ [midfielder] Jabulani Shongwe and [striker] Thomas Chideu‚ who have not had their contracts renewed.
“Then the loan of [attacking midfielder] Kuda Mahachi came to an end and as you know he has signed for Orlando Pirates. But for the rest we expect them to remain.”
Golden Arrows are a week into their pre-season and Larsen says he has been pleased with how the players returned from their holidays.
“We have a seven-week programme in the build-up to the start of the season and all our tests showed that the players have followed their off-season training programmes‚ which is obviously really pleasing‚” Larsen said.
“These first few weeks are really about hard work‚ it is very demanding on the boys‚ but they are looking good and our aim is obviously to have them in tip-top shape come the start of the season.
“We will not be going into camp‚ but staying at home and playing friendlies against the KZN PSL and NFD teams‚ and then we have also lined up a game against BidVest Wits‚ who will be travelling to the province.”
Larsen says the match against Sundowns in the MTN8 will give them a good early test of where they are for the new season.
“It’s a nice game to start the season‚ you always want to measure yourself against the best teams‚” the coach says.
“We always look forward to the Sundowns game because no-one gives us a chance‚ which takes a lot of pressure off‚ but we have got a few good results against them recently.”