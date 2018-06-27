Ajax Cape Town are assessing Zimbabwe forward Clive Rupiya‚ a player described as the ‘new Khama Billiat’ as they begin their rebuilding job for the new season.

The 19-year-old‚ who plays for Bulawayo City in his homeland‚ has already spent time at Ikamva this month and is due to return when the club resumes training after another short break in the coming days.

“The trials were OK but we didn’t do much.

"The coach [Muhsin Ertugral] managed to assess what he wanted and I feel my chances of getting a contract are high‚” he told reporters.