Kaizer Chiefs and Malagasy side Fosa Juniors in talks to resolve ‘Dax’ transfer saga

There has been dialogue between Kaizer Chiefs and Madagascan side Fosa Juniors in an attempt to resolve the dispute regarding the status of Andriamirado “Dax” Andrianarimanana but no resolution has been reached.

TimesLIVE can reveal that the management of the Malagasy side will be meeting on Friday to respond to Chiefs who have threatened to take the matter to FIFA if the player is not released to them.

“The only thing I can say at this moment is that we have received correspondence from Chiefs‚ but the president of the club must still study it properly‚” Fosa Juniors spokesman Ando Harivola said.

“We will be meeting later today [Friday] to discuss it‚ but as things stand Dax is still a Fosa Juniors player.”