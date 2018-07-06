Kaizer Chiefs and Malagasy side Fosa Juniors in talks to resolve ‘Dax’ transfer saga
There has been dialogue between Kaizer Chiefs and Madagascan side Fosa Juniors in an attempt to resolve the dispute regarding the status of Andriamirado “Dax” Andrianarimanana but no resolution has been reached.
TimesLIVE can reveal that the management of the Malagasy side will be meeting on Friday to respond to Chiefs who have threatened to take the matter to FIFA if the player is not released to them.
“The only thing I can say at this moment is that we have received correspondence from Chiefs‚ but the president of the club must still study it properly‚” Fosa Juniors spokesman Ando Harivola said.
“We will be meeting later today [Friday] to discuss it‚ but as things stand Dax is still a Fosa Juniors player.”
Chiefs had expected to have the player in camp next week‚ but that is likely be delayed further as he must still obtain a visa.
TimesLIVE understands that the Malagasy club are in possession of his passport and will not release it to him.
Dax himself has spoken of his desire to join Chiefs‚ but said it is up to the clubs to agree his release.
“I am very happy with my club‚ but an international transfer would of course be very interesting for my future. Everything will depend on the negotiations between the two clubs‚” he told reporters.
But Dax could also be in serious trouble and facing a two-year ban by FIFA having been accused of signing active contracts with two clubs.
Fosa Juniors say they have a contract with the player until 2020‚ while Chiefs claim he signed a pre-contract with them during the COSAFA Cup last month.
If it is indeed the case‚ then he will likely be banned by FIFA and not be able to play for any team but Chiefs maintain that Dax is coming from an amateur league and that he was therefore free to sign with them.
Fosa Juniors claim they‚ and four other teams in the Madagascan league‚ pay their players wages and are therefore on professional contracts.
But even this is open for interpretation as FIFA’s definition of a ‘professional player’ is one who is able to live off the proceeds of salary‚ meaning he has his basic living expenses covered in terms of the contract.
If Fosa Juniors are paying Dax‚ but not enough for him to cover all his basic living needs‚ then he would still be considered an amateur.
Should Fosa Juniors hold firm‚ they face the prospect of losing the player for the next two years‚ making them‚ and the player‚ the big losers in this saga.