Soccer

Richarlison strikes twice but 10-man Everton held at Wolves

11 August 2018 - 22:53 By Reuters
Wolverhampton Wanderers' Raul Jimenez shoots at goal under pressure from Everton's Michael Keane during a Premier League match at Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, on August 11, 2018.
Image: Reuters/Craig Brough

Promoted Wolves needed an 80th-minute equaliser from Mexican forward Raul Jimenez to secure a 2-2 draw at home to 10-man Everton at Molineux on Saturday.

Everton's new Brazilian signing Richarlison scored twice on his Premier League debut for the club but Marco Silva's side had to settle for a point.

The former Watford forward, who moved to Everton for $51 million in July, slotted home from close range in the 17th minute but Everton were reduced to 10 men when Phil Jagielka was shown a red card for a foul on Diogo Jota in the 40th minute.

Five minutes later Wolves drew level thanks to a superbly executed free-kick from Ruben Neves.

But Everton held firm and Richarlison struck again in the 67th minute with a delightful finish that looked to have won the game until Jimenez's header from a Neves cross 10 minutes from the end. 

