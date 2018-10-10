Soccer

Lebo Mothiba scores as Bafana Bafana down SuperSport United

10 October 2018 - 15:32 By Marc Strydom
Bafana Bafana players Lebo Mothiba and Thamsanqa Mkhize play in opposing sides during the South Africa training session on the October 2, 2017 at FNB Stadium.
Bafana Bafana players Lebo Mothiba and Thamsanqa Mkhize play in opposing sides during the South Africa training session on the October 2, 2017 at FNB Stadium.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu /BackpagePix

Perhaps Bafana Bafana’s hottest property currently‚ Racing Strasbourg striker Lebogang Mothiba‚ scored the lone goal as they beat SuperSport United 1-0 in a warm-up match at Megawatt Park in Sunninghill on Wednesday.

Mothiba followed up a brace on the weekend for Strasbourg in a 2-2 away draw against against Angers‚ taking his Ligue 1 tally to five goals in 2018-19‚ with a first-half strike against Matsatsantsa in the training match.

The friendly‚ played behind closed doors over two 30-minute halves‚ formed part of preparations for Bafana’s 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Seychelles at FNB Stadium on Saturday (kickoff 3pm).

Mothiba‚ who transferred to Strasbourg from Lille for a reported R135m in late August‚ missed Bafana’s previous match‚ their disappointing 0-0 Afcon 2019 qualifying draw against Libya at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban last month‚ with an injury.

The big‚ 22-year-old centre-forward with a wicked finish will be looking to bag a few international goals when he earns his third Bafana cap against 189th-ranked Seychelles.

Bafana‚ in second place on four points in Group E‚ meet the Indian Ocean islanders at FNB‚ then on Tuesday away in Victoria.

READ MORE:

Stuart Baxter ropes in former Bafana Bafana striker Shaun Bartlett as one of his assistants

Former Bafana Bafana striker Shaun Bartlett has been asked to join the national team technical staff as one of coach Stuart Baxter's temporary ...
Sport
2 days ago

Stuart Baxter concerned over Bafana Bafana injury blows

Stuart Baxter has intimated that the loss of Thapelo Morena at right-back is a particular blow to his plans for Bafana Bafana’s 2019 Africa Cup of ...
Sport
8 hours ago

Most read

  1. Time for Mokotjo to prove he is worthy of the Bafana jersey? Soccer
  2. Another one! Bafana Bafana dealt yet more injury woe Soccer
  3. Lebo Mothiba scores as Bafana Bafana down SuperSport United Soccer
  4. Stuart Baxter sees no problem with Bafana training at affluent Steyn City Soccer
  5. Top referee Victor Hlungwani iced out for not wearing OUTsurance kit Soccer

Latest Videos

Pizza shop robbed at gunpoint
‘Fight the gangsters toe-to-toe’: Anti-gang unit headed for Hanover Park after ...

Related articles

  1. Percy Tau ready to form Bafana Bafana striking dream team with Lebo Mothiba Soccer
  2. Bafana Bafana are good enough to qualify for Afcon‚ says Percy Tau Soccer
  3. Dino Ndlovu‚ Lebo Phiri and Percy Tau yet to report for Bafana Bafana duty Soccer
  4. Growing injury list forces Stuart Baxter to make more changes to Bafana Bafana ... Soccer
  5. Stuart Baxter sees no problem with Bafana training at affluent Steyn City Soccer
  6. Bafana to work out against SuperSport to warm up for Seychelles Soccer
  7. Bafana Bafana's Afcon rivals Libya plunged into turmoil as coach Amrouche quits Soccer
  8. Injuries could force Stuart Baxter to make more changes to Bafana Bafana squad Soccer
X