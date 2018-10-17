Bidvest Wits midfield ace Daylon Claasen is itching to get back to action after missing the start of the season with a tight muscle-related injury that took three months to heal.

The former SA Under 23 player was one the most used Wits players during their failed campaign to defend the league title last season.

The injury that Claasen suffered towards the end of last season prevented him from being part of the now rejuvenated Wits team that is currently on top of the Absa Premiership table.

Having fully recovered and with Wits beginning the defense of the Telkom Knockout title they won after beating Bloemfontein Celtic 1-0 in the final last season‚ Classen admitted that he couldn’t have come back at a better time.

“I’m happy to be just back on the field and running‚” said the 28-year-old player who joined Wits last season after a long stint in Europe.

“It’s been going well and I’m happy I can kick the ball again.”

Coming back at a time when the team is doing well in the league‚ Claasen said he’s happy as there will be no pressure on the coach to use him straight away.

“It’s very important that we are doing well‚" he said.

"It’s good for competition. It means I also have to pull up my socks to compete with other guys.

"I hope the guys keep it up and continue to win.”

In Claasen’s absence coach Gavin Hunt has sent out Ben Motshwari (who has since left to join Pirates) and Cole Alexander in the middle of the park‚ while deploying Namibian international Deon Hotto and the exciting youngster Haashim Domingo on the wings.

For Claasen to win his place back in the Wits team‚ he will have to be better than Elias Pelembe‚ Terence Dzukamanja‚ Keegan Ritchie and Edwin Gymah‚ who have all been used as substitute midfielders in most of the matches this season.

But being the versatile attacking midfielder that he is‚ Claasen said he would be happy to play anywhere on the pitch.

“You know what‚ anywhere where the coach wants to play me‚ I will be ready.

“As long as I’m helping the team‚” said Claasen.

“For me there’s no specific position‚ whatever works for the team‚ I’m willing to play there.”

A player with Classen's experience would be useful for Wits when they visit Free State Stars in Goble Park on Saturday in what will be their first hurdle in defending the Telkom Knockout trophy.

“It’s going to be a tough match‚ definitely‚ the cup match is tough. It is not like the league‚” said Claasen.