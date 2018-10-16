There’s a sound warning and it comes from Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier against Seychelles here on Tuesday (3.30pm SA time).

Four days after Bafana recorded a 6-0 win over The Pirates‚ as the islanders are known‚ at FNB Stadium in Soweto on Saturday‚ Baxter's charges have to do it all over again.

But it appears to be going Bafana’s way.

Not only did they fly directly to the Indian Ocean island three days ago‚ Seychelles had to take a long road home having had to connect in Nairobi‚ Kenya.

Bafana have generally been enjoying some good treatment on this foreign soil and even found time to take a stroll on the beach.