Soccer

Kaizer Chiefs striker Gustavo Paez apologises for coach Giovanni Solinas snub

18 October 2018 - 10:32 By Marc Strydom
Kaizer Chiefs striker Gustavo Paez has apologised for what appeared to be a snub on his coach Giovanni Solinas when the Venezuela forward was substituted during a match.
Kaizer Chiefs striker Gustavo Paez has apologised for what appeared to be a snub on his coach Giovanni Solinas when the Venezuela forward was substituted during a match.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs striker Gustavo Paez has publicly apologised for not shaking his coach Giovanni Solinas’s hand after being substituted in the Macufe Cup in Bloemfontein on Sunday.

Paez‚ on Chiefs’ official website‚ expressed his regret for the incident in Amakhosi’s 2-0 win against Bloemfontein Celtic in the friendly Macufe’s final at Free State Stadium on Sunday‚ but also said that there was “no bad intent” on his part.

“There was no bad intent on my part as I have a great relationship with the coach. It was a case of misunderstanding‚” Paez said.

“I admit that it looked bad and for that reason I apologise sincerely to the Chairman [Kaizer Motaung]‚ the club‚ my teammates‚ sponsors‚ supporters and all the stakeholders for this unfortunate incident.”

Paez was substituted off in the 65th minute‚ with Chiefs 1-0 up‚ and replaced by Bernard Parker against Celtic.

Solinas began to reach out to shake Paez’s hand‚ as is customary when a player is taken off.

The Venezuelan striker did not respond‚ looked ahead‚ and kept walking‚ though it was unclear whether he had snubbed the coach’s handshake or just not seen it.

READ MORE:

Kaizer Chiefs is an empire‚ says Neil Tovey on former boss Kaizer Motaung's birthday

Kaizer Chiefs legend Neil Tovey has paid tribute to Kaizer Motaung on his 74th birthday on Tuesday‚ saying it must be extremely pleasant for him to ...
Sport
2 days ago

Kaizer Chiefs' star midfielder Lebogang Manyama involved in car accident

Kaizer Chiefs' star midfielder Lebogang Manyama was involved in car accident while driving home from the club's training session in Naturena‚ south ...
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Cricket SA deserve benefit of doubt as Mzansi Super League looms Cricket
  2. The Springboks ‘still turns some South Africans to support the All Blacks’ Rugby
  3. Paarl Rocks assistant coach Geoffrey Toyana disappointed to miss out on David ... Cricket
  4. OPINION | Stuart Baxter must go - finish and klaar Soccer
  5. The players must take responsibility for Bafana's failings‚ says captain ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Bogus police officers hit Browns jewellers at Ilanga mall
11 hours, 4 victims, 1 hell ride: Mapping the murder of Hannah Cornelius

Related articles

  1. Safa and the PSL smoke the peace pipe Soccer
  2. Sundowns suffer huge injury blow with Vilakazi likely to miss rest of the season Soccer
  3. Five most capped Bafana Bafana players Soccer
  4. Bafana player ratings: How they performed in disappointing result against ... Soccer
  5. Baxter admits pictures of the Bafana players relaxing on the beach have come ... Soccer
  6. Gavin Hunt gives vote of confidence to beleaguered Bafana Bafana coach Baxter Soccer
  7. We never underestimated Seychelles‚ says Mphahlele after amateurs hold Bafana Soccer
  8. Bafana vs Seychelles starting lineup: Khune moves past former Chiefs colleague ... Soccer
X