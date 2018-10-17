“Our hotel was on the beach‚ so when guys went for a walk they went straight to the beach‚” Baxter said after arriving back in SA on Wednesday.

“I don’t think that needs to be exaggerated‚ maybe their choice‚ judgment or timing was not the best but I will definitely say those pictures were taken in between meetings and training.”

The players looked to be in holiday mode in the pictures but Baxter dismissed suggestions that they approached the game in a similarly casual manner after beating the selfsame Seychelles 6-0 at FNB Stadium three days earlier.

“The lads’ attitude in the dressing room was spot on because we knew that they will be fighting tooth and nail and they will try to frustrate us.

"I honestly don’t think the boys were complacent‚ they were ready for it.

"It was very frustrating‚ very difficult but they kept going and we just did not have enough quality on that pitch at the right times.