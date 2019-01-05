Ernst Middendorp is a coach who is hard on his players‚ a perfectionist‚ and can get the best from them‚ Mamelodi Sundowns attacker Lebohang Maboe has warned his teammates.

Sundowns travel down the N1 from Pretoria to FNB Stadium just outside Soweto for Saturday’s match-up against Kaizer Chiefs that restarts the Absa Premiership from its Christmas break.

Maboe‚ who played under new Chiefs coach Middendorp at Maritzburg United‚ has warned Sundowns to expect a different Amakhosi from the one who battled out a 1-1 draw against the Brazilians in the two teams’ opening PSL match in August.

“We’re expecting a very difficult game‚ knowing coach Middendorp‚” Maboe said.

“He always wants perfection out of his players‚ he always wants them to work hard.

“He’s a very hard coach on his players. But at the same time he helps you in doing good in your game.

“So we really are expecting a different Kaizer Chiefs from the one we played at the beginning of the season.