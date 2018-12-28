Kaizer Chiefs‚ Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns handed tough Caf draws

Orlando Pirates have drawn holders Esperance and Mamelodi Sundowns have also been handed a tough task after the draw was made for the African Champions League pool stages in Cairo on Friday.

Kaizer Chiefs also learned their fate in the African Confederation Cup play-off round when they were paired with Zambian side Zesco United‚ a tough passage for the Amakhosi into the group stages in that competition.

Pirates will be able to test themselves against the current champions of Africa’s elite competition‚ but should not fear the other two teams in their Group B.

They are joined by Zimbabwe champions FC Platinum and Horoya FC from Guinea‚ who Sundowns faced in the pool stages last year and drew both games‚ even though they had more than enough chances to win.

It is about as good a draw as Pirates could have expected and they will be quietly confident of advancing to the quarterfinal as they begin away at FC Platinum next month.