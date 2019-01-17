A 3-1 deficit from the first leg might seem a mountain to climb but Kaizer Chiefs' competitive captain Willard Katsande is not giving up‚ and believes there are a few factors that can give his team a fighting chance against Zesco United.

Chiefs might have conceded a few too many goals in the away leg in Ndola last Saturday of their Caf Confederation Cup playoff round tie - the final stage before the group phase.

But Katsande believes Amakhosi's strong attack‚ confidence from a solid midweek league win against AmaZulu‚ and the away goal they scored in Zambia mean Chiefs have a chance in the second leg at FNB Stadium on Saturday night (kickoff 8pm).

"To score away is very important‚ although we didn't want to lose‚" Amakhosi's murderously competitive defensive midfielder said on Thursday.

"We are capable of scoring come Saturday. And we need to do well in this tournament - which we even spoke about before the start of the season.