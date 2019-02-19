Soccer

Injury rips the heart out of the Cape Town City midfield

19 February 2019 - 16:47 By Mark Gleeson
Cape Town City's Austrian midfielder Roland Putsche (L) celebrates a goal with teammates during an Absa Premiership match.
Cape Town City's Austrian midfielder Roland Putsche (L) celebrates a goal with teammates during an Absa Premiership match.
Image: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

Injury has ripped the heart out of the Cape Town City midfield‚ dealing them a potentially mortal blow in their bid for the league and cup double this season.

Roland Putsche has been ruled out for the rest of the season after suffering a serious knee injury in Friday’s Nedbank Cup win over Highlands Park and Thabo Nodada could be out for as long as two months after his knee was hurt in the same game.

Coach Benni McCarthy is describing it as a massive blow as City‚ who are only seven points off top place on the Absa Premiership standings‚ look to get into the title race as well as keep up their push for another cup trophy.

They are among the eight sides who go into Thursday’s Nedbank Cup quarter-final draw although it will now be with mixed feelings.

Iran league deals major blow to Ayanda Patosi and Cape Town City

Ayanda Patosi has run into a stumbling block in Iran with the local league refusing to register him because they assert he is not of sufficient ...
Sport
1 day ago

Putsche hurt his knee early on in Friday’s match at the Cape Town Stadium and had to go off‚ replaced by Teko Modise.

The industrious Austrian‚ who was just signed a contract extension but has been courted by Orlando Pirates‚ faces surgery.

Nodada‚ who has been one of the outstanding players of the season‚ was the victim of a horror studs-up tackle that went unpunished as City scored their opening goal. He also had to leave the pitch.

With Mpho Matsi and Ayanda Patosi departing on loan in the January transfer window‚ the City midfield is now vastly depleted with the 36-year-old Modise now having to step up and take a major role.

Middendorp trying to find a way to integrate Moon back into Kaizer Chiefs' first team

Kaizer Chiefs are trying to find a solution for how to integrate Ryan Moon back into their first team‚ Amakhosi coach Ernst Middendorp has said.
Sport
2 hours ago

But whether he will be able to play regularly remains to be seen.

The rest of the list of midfielders is made up of wide players‚ which means Kwanda Mngonyama might be shifted forward from centre back to defensive midfielder when City host his old club Maritzburg United at the Athlone Stadium on Saturday.

After that‚ McCarthy’s side have a catch-up game at champions Mamelodi Sundowns next Wednesday‚ February 27.

Most read

  1. Highlands Park coach Owen da Gama urges PSL to introduce VAR after ... Soccer
  2. Injury rips the heart out of the Cape Town City midfield Soccer
  3. Orlando Pirates face SuperSport on a ground that has haunting memories of their ... Soccer
  4. Hamstring injury rules Philander out of SA's must-win second Test against Sri ... Cricket
  5. Sharks skills coach David Williams says they are still a work in progress Rugby

Latest Videos

PE cyclist pushed off bicycle and robbed
Cellphone thief takes baby on crime spree

Related articles

  1. Upstarts The Magic FC make Kaizer Chiefs sweat before finally going down to ... Soccer
  2. Benni McCarthy says his players are always talking about English side ... Soccer
  3. Relieved Middendorp happy to progress to Cup quarterfinals after The Magic give ... Soccer
  4. Arsene Wenger urges Africa to get its house in order Soccer
  5. Goalkeeper Ricardo Goss the hero as Wits beat Leopards to advance to Cup ... Soccer
  6. Senong pleased with bronze medal gained by SA at the African Under-20 Champs Soccer
X